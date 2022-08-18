Section of A82 closed for around eight hours following two-vehicle crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A section of the A82 Fort William road near Spean Bridge was closed in both directions following a two-vehicle crash.

The crash happened at around 7.30pm and traffic started to build in the area.

Police scrambled to the crash along with the fire service, who had two appliances from Fort Augustus and Fort William, as well as a community response unit on scene.

A spokeswoman from fire confirmed teams were there to make the scene safe and left just after 9.30pm.

The road was closed for around eight hours and reopened just after 4am.

Diversions were in place on the Fort William to Inverness road while emergency services deal with the incident.

Traffic Scotland was advising people to avoid the area if possible.

UPDATE❗️⌚️20:24#A82 The carriageway is ⛔️CLOSED⛔️ in both directions

between Torlundy and Spean Bridge

due to a collision Police are in attendance and are currently managing the traffic locally🚓#TakeCare on approach and use #AltRoute if possible@NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/7K1HnAOwIi — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 18, 2022

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured in the crash.

More as we get it.