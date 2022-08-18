Younger players hitting the mark as Caley Thistle target top spot in Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Younger players hitting the mark as Caley Thistle target top spot in Championship

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 18, 2022, 10:30 pm
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.

Head coach Billy Dodds believes Caley Thistle’s younger players are rising to the challenge as senior stars are sidelined through injury.

Defenders Danny Devine, David Carson and Max Ram will miss Friday night’s Championship match at Partick Thistle as Inverness seek to move into first place going into the weekend.

A number of regulars were missing on Saturday, but that far from hampered ICT who rattled off a 4-1 home victory against Cove Rangers, for their first league win of the campaign following draws against Queen’s Park and Arbroath.

Zak Delaney slots in well alongside Robbie Deas at centre half, with Lewis Hyde impressing in Carson’s right-back role, and Cammy Harper continued to look the part of right-back.

Delaney, Hyde and Harper are all 20, with Deas the most experienced of that back-line, aged 22.

Good habits impressing boss Dodds

Caley Jags boss Dodds is delighted to see his less experienced players show a fearless streak as the side chase down early leadership of the second-tier.

He said: “Some of the boys that have signed are pretty young lads who haven’t had much first-team football, but my word, they went and really enjoyed the game.

“You can see they’ve got good habits. They want to do well and learn the game – along the way they’re going to make mistakes, but they were pretty solid.

“I was delighted not just with my defenders, but the way my young players in that team had to focus and make sure they didn’t fold.

David Carson.

“That was just as encouraging as our forward play, so I was delighted with them.”

Carson, who can switch seamlessly to midfield, will have to be watched as he played in the recent goalless draw at Arbroath, despite the pain of a back spasm.

He said: “I didn’t want to keep playing him. If you’d seen him on the Monday morning, you would understand why I didn’t pick him.

“It’s not fair on David Carson, and it’s not fair on the squad. He was sore after Arbroath, so we’re thinking more long-term where we could have him just now, but then lose him for six weeks.”

Partick will be working on defence

Partick Thistle have leaked five goals in their first three league games. They began with a 3-2 win at Dundee, salvaged a 1-1 home draw against Hamilton and lost 3-2 against Queen’s Park last weekend.

Dodds is sure his opposite number will be demanding a meaner streak when the sides meet at Firhill in Friday’s BBC Scotland TV match.

Partick Thistle manager Ian McCall on the sidelines, with Billy Dodds in the background.

He added: “Partick are a right good team, and I’m sure Ian McCall will be telling them to get back to good defensive ways to keep clean sheets.

“It plays on your mind when you’re losing goals – it would be playing on my mind – so it’s something we’ll look to exploit but we have to play well to do that.

“I’m sure Ian will be working hard on the defensive side of their game to keep nice and solid, but with the way we played last week and the pace we’ve got we’re hoping to play through them and get in behind them.

“It will still be difficult, because they’ve good defensive players, they’ve just lost a few goals in the last couple of weeks.”

Last season, the four regular league meetings ended in one win apiece and two draws, with ICT edging Partick out in the promotion play-off quarter-finals.

Side showed mental strength in win

Goals from Austin Samuels and Aaron Doran put ICT in control against Cove on Saturday, but Robbie Leitch’s reply brought Cove back into it in the second goal.

Another cool finish from Samuels and a first competitive goal for Nathan Shaw earned the weekend’s 4-1 victory.

And Dodds was satisfied by the way the side turned on the style to see off Jim McIntyre’s visitors.

He said: “I was delighted to get a win, because it makes it a really good start to the season.

“We realised we needed a win, but the manner we got it was pretty special.

“We had to show that mental strength when they got their goal, then we got the two goals that I thought our play merited.

“I know we’re capable of playing like that, but there has to be an end product, and they gave us that.

“They did exactly what I asked of them, so it’s very pleasing. We couldn’t go into Partick in a better frame of mind.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle midfielder Aaron Doran.
Aaron Doran eager to play telling role as Caley Thistle chase victory at Partick…
0
Defender Robbie Deas is a crucial player for ICT as they aim to win the Championship title.
Ross Tokely tells Caley Thistle to knock back any offer for Robbie Deas -…
0
Borough Briggs, the home of Elgin City.
Caley Thistle defender joins Elgin City on loan
ICT head coach Billy Dodds.
Courageous Caley Thistle determined to kick forward, says head coach Billy Dodds
Caley Thistle's Lewis Hyde takes on Cieran Dunne of Cove Rangers
Lewis Hyde embracing surreal experience playing alongside Caley Thistle idols
Liam Scales and Anthony Stewart in action against Motherwell. Picture by Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen must cut out comedy capers at the back
Austin Samuels wheels away after scoring his first goal for Caley Thistle
Caley Thistle fan view: Injury list is the only concern after excellent display
Austin Samuels wheels away after scoring his first goal for Caley Thistle
Caley Thistle striker Austin Samuels relishes working under head coach Billy Dodds
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre
Cove Rangers could not live with Caley Thistle's pace, says manager Jim McIntyre as…
Inverness Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason.
Inverness Caley Thistle Women ready to face the unknown in SWF Championship, says boss…

More from Press and Journal

drugs investigation
Two men charged in connection with £72,000 drugs find
poundland fire
Teenager, 15, charged following Elgin Poundland blaze
military jet raf lossiemouth
RAF Lossiemouth launch Poseidon P8 for its first ever search and rescue mission
0
A bus has been recovered following one of two crashes which took place at Toll of Birness this morning. Picture by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
One taken to hospital after bus and car crash at Toll of Birness in…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Featured image for Past Times piece on Glenfinnan bicentenary of the 45. Picture shows; Bonnie Price Charlie/clansmen. Glenfinnan. Supplied by DCT Design/AJL/BNA Date; Unknown
When the clans gathered at Glenfinnan in 1945 for a double celebration
0
Gary Marshall admitted leaving his guns and ammunition unsecured
Former shooting club safety officer caught storing guns in bag in spare room