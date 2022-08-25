Western Isles medical practice taken over by health board after its GP leaves

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

NHS Western Isles has announced that it will be taking over a medical practice at the end of the month.

It comes after Castlebay Medical Practice’s GP, Dr Mark Willcox announced his departure. He has been in the post since 2016.

The practice will now transition from an independent GP practice to an NHS Western Isles health board managed and operated Practice.

All other staff will transfer to health board employment.

NHS Western Isles say the changeover “will be smooth” and that patients should not notice any change in service, other than a change in GP.

From the beginning of September, the practice will be run by temporary doctors until a new GP “recruitment options are considered and agreed”.

Problems facing Barra and Vatersay

However, the islands of Barra and Vatersay have been concerned about the quality of care they have been receiving.

Earlier this month, Scotland’s National Clinical Director, Jason Leitch visited Barra and Vatersay to discuss the problems facing the residents.

MP Angus MacNeil, both of the area’s community councils, and local people shared their concerns that Barra’s needs are not being met by the Scottish government.

A major point of discussion was the lack of out-of-hours GP support for residents.

The centralised triage system NHS 24 has replaced the ability to contact the GP directly out of hours.

Castlebay’s community council says that this has led to “a lengthy delay and disconnect” between local people and healthcare.

Will the transition affect treatment?

NHS Western Isles chief executive Gordon Jamieson insisted the transition will not have a negative effect on residents’ treatment.

He said: “NHS Western Isles has put in place a transition team, who will see through the transition of Barra Medical Practice.

“The community will see no diminution of service and appointments will remain available for patients throughout the transition.

“Members of the transition team will continue working on Barra throughout the duration of the transition, prioritising continuity of service for patients, and staff engagement.”

Mr Jamieson added: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Dr Willcox for his service and commitment to the community of Barra.

“His medical expertise and experience has been appreciated and valued by both patients and NHS Western Isles and I would like to wish him all the very best for the future.”