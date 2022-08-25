Western Isles medical practice taken over by health board after its GP leaves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Western Isles medical practice taken over by health board after its GP leaves

By Cameron Roy
August 25, 2022, 8:15 am Updated: August 25, 2022, 8:18 am
Castlebay in Barra. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA.
Castlebay in Barra. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA.

NHS Western Isles has announced that it will be taking over a medical practice at the end of the month.

It comes after Castlebay Medical Practice’s GP, Dr Mark Willcox announced his departure. He has been in the post since 2016.

The practice will now transition from an independent GP practice to an NHS Western Isles health board managed and operated Practice.

All other staff will transfer to health board employment.

NHS Western Isles say the changeover “will be smooth” and that patients should not notice any change in service, other than a change in GP.

From the beginning of September, the practice will be run by temporary doctors until a new GP “recruitment options are considered and agreed”.

Problems facing Barra and Vatersay

However, the islands of Barra and Vatersay have been concerned about the quality of care they have been receiving.

Earlier this month, Scotland’s National Clinical Director, Jason Leitch visited Barra and Vatersay to discuss the problems facing the residents.

A man in a suit stands in a hospital beside several people in medical scrubs. They are all wearing masks.
Jason Leitch visiting NHS staff at St Brendan’s hospital in Barra. Photo by Castlebay Community Council

MP Angus MacNeil, both of the area’s community councils, and local people shared their concerns that Barra’s needs are not being met by the Scottish government.

A major point of discussion was the lack of out-of-hours GP support for residents.

The centralised triage system NHS 24 has replaced the ability to contact the GP directly out of hours.

Castlebay’s community council says that this has led to “a lengthy delay and disconnect” between local people and healthcare.

Will the transition affect treatment?

NHS Western Isles chief executive Gordon Jamieson insisted the transition will not have a negative effect on residents’ treatment.

He said: “NHS Western Isles has put in place a transition team, who will see through the transition of Barra Medical Practice.

“The community will see no diminution of service and appointments will remain available for patients throughout the transition.

“Members of the transition team will continue working on Barra throughout the duration of the transition, prioritising continuity of service for patients, and staff engagement.”

Mr Jamieson added: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Dr Willcox for his service and commitment to the community of Barra.

“His medical expertise and experience has been appreciated and valued by both patients and NHS Western Isles and I would like to wish him all the very best for the future.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Unite members outside the Highland Council roads depot in Alness. Picture by Ross Hempseed
Unite says talks with the Scottish Government were 'constructive' but decline request to stop…
0
Argyll and the islands is one of three areas of the Highlands and Islands planned as repopulation zones.
Repopulation zone could be 'call to action' to help stem loss of people from…
0
Repopulation zones are planned in three areas of the Highlands and Islands to help stem the loss of people
Could 'repopulation zones' help tackle the Great North Exodus?
0
Caithness and Sutherland is one of three areas in the Highlands and Islands planned as repopulation zones.
'If we have the infrastructure folk will move here': Housing a key challenge to…
0
The Outer Hebrides is one of three areas in the Highlands and Islands planned as repopulation zones
The 'looming demographic crisis' in the Outer Hebrides
0
Grandview House, Grantown, is up for sale.
Former care home in the Highlands up for sale after owner went bust
1
The white-tailed eagle chick before it died. Picture by Steve Bentall.
Fears for future of species after white-tailed eagle chick dies from bird flu
0
Shetland Tosh explosion
Is this the end for Tosh in explosive Shetland cliffhanger?
0
Singer Elaine Lennon will play at 10 venues on her Scottish tour. Supplied by Elaine Lennon.
Singer Elaine Lennon to play at Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Highland venues on tour
0
Wick Lifeboat rescued a stranded fisherman.
Wick lifeboat rescues stranded fisherman after his engine breaks down
0

More from Press and Journal

Police.
Man taken to hospital after being found injured in Portlethen
Unite members outside the Highland Council roads depot in Alness. Picture by Ross Hempseed
Unite says talks with the Scottish Government were 'constructive' but decline request to stop…
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Missing man Edwin Gibson Picture shows; Edwin Gibson. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen man with connections to Fraserburgh reported missing
Argyll and the islands is one of three areas of the Highlands and Islands planned as repopulation zones.
Repopulation zone could be 'call to action' to help stem loss of people from…
0
alan cumming burn
REVIEW: Dance theatre meets art installation in Alan Cumming’s Burn
0
Repopulation zones are planned in three areas of the Highlands and Islands to help stem the loss of people
Could 'repopulation zones' help tackle the Great North Exodus?
0