Unite says talks with the Scottish Government were ‘constructive’ but decline request to stop strike action

By Ross Hempseed
August 25, 2022, 8:48 am Updated: August 25, 2022, 8:56 am
Unite members outside the Highland Council roads depot in Alness. Picture by Ross Hempseed
Unite members outside the Highland Council roads depot in Alness. Picture by Ross Hempseed

A union boss has urged the Scottish Government to hold further talks to resolve the ongoing council pay disputes.

Bin collections across the country have been halted after refuse collectors walked out, while earlier this week several local authorities also given notice that school staff also plan to strike.

Unite industrial officer Wendy Dunsmore today said that a meeting with Deputy First Minister John Swinney yesterday was “constructive”, but more needs to be done.

Speaking on BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, she called for the government to meet with unions and Cosla to resolve the dispute – as it holds the purse strings for local government budgets.

Covid Scotland briefing John Swinney
Deputy First Minister John Swinney asked Unite to halt strike action at Wednesday's meeting.

At yesterday’s meeting, Mr Swinney requested that the union halt strike action, which was rejected – with Ms Dunsmore saying it was “premature” given the situation.

She said strike action had brought the Scottish Government to the table, and would therefore continue pending an acceptable offer.

Talks continue

Mr Swinney will now engage with the local authority body, Cosla, which could release further funding to meet the demands of the union, who rejected the current 5% pay rise.

Aberdeen City Council and Highland Council refuse workers, who are members of Unite, are currently holding strikes, with GMB and Unison members set to strike in the coming days.

Unite members have set up picket lines at refuse centres across the north and north-east, including Dingwall, Alness and Kittybrewster.

Refuse workers are currently striking across Scotland over pay. Picture by Chris Sumner

Many of them are unhappy with the current offer, and would rather it be a flat rate for all employees, which would benefit the lowest paid as every worker is given the same pay increase.

This would help them grapple with the cost of living crisis that has made it almost better off being unemployed than having to work.

Ms Dunmore said: “It’s the first time we have had the opportunity to discuss with the Scottish Government the crisis that is happening within local government and their workforce.

“There was no indication that a bigger pay rise would be possible, but what we did do was explore the possibility of how councils can release some of their funding that is ringfenced to ensure workers get a fair and decent pay offer.”

Workers in England and Wales are being offered a flat rate increase of £1,925, however, in Scotland, the current offer would only give the lowest paid just £900.

When asked if the dispute could be ended soon, Ms Dunsmore was optimistic that provided Cosla and the Scottish Government are willing, they would be able to talk.

She said: “We are willing to get into a room and not come out until there is an offer on the table that we can take back to our members.

“It’s down to Cosla and the Scottish Government to make that happen.”

Meanwhile, Unison gave notice this week that staff in nine local authority areas – including Orkney and Aberdeenshire – plan to strike next month in protest over pay.

Everything you need to know: Bin strikes begin in Aberdeen

