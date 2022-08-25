Search called off after personal belongings found on edge of Cove cliff

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Coastguards have called off their search for a person in the Cove Bay area of Aberdeen.

A search was launched last night after a walker discovered some personal belongings at the edge of a cliff.

Crews resumed their effort at first light, with help from the police, but the search was stood down at noon.

Teams from Aberdeen, Cruden Bay and Stonehaven were dispatched last night, with crews from Peterhead joining the efforts today.

A coastguard helicopter was part of last night’s search, as was the organisation’s Doncaster-based small plane.