Search called off after personal belongings found on edge of Cove cliff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Search called off after personal belongings found on edge of Cove cliff

By Lottie Hood and Chris Cromar
August 25, 2022, 8:36 pm Updated: August 26, 2022, 2:50 pm
A search for a missing person is ongoing at Cove. Picture by Paul Glendell.
A search for a missing person is ongoing at Cove. Picture by Paul Glendell.

Coastguards have called off their search for a person in the Cove Bay area of Aberdeen.

A search was launched last night after a walker discovered some personal belongings at the edge of a cliff.

Crews resumed their effort at first light, with help from the police, but the search was stood down at noon.

Teams from Aberdeen, Cruden Bay and Stonehaven were dispatched last night, with crews from Peterhead joining the efforts today.

A coastguard helicopter was part of last night’s search, as was the organisation’s Doncaster-based small plane.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The 47-year-old is embarking on a month-long fundraising challenge to help fund provisions for the Ukrainian army and show their gratitude to the people of Scotland. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Ukrainian refugee embarks on 1000-mile cycle challenge across Scotland
0
Foraging for food in Aberdeen
My big fat foraging diary: Four weeks of living off foraged food reveals the…
0
To go with story by Jamie Ross. / Picture shows; CR0037568 In pic........ Kevin Tolmie (Positive ID needing confirmed by Kathryn Wylie) **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 26-08-2022. /. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 26/08/2022
You've been Tangoed: Aberdeen thief snared by fizzy drink
Northfield and Summerhill churches in Aberdeen could soon be turned into homes under plans put forward by the Church of Scotland.
Church unveils plans to turn closed Northfield and Summerhill parishes into new Aberdeen homes
0
Society Food Review Chop Grill and Bar, Sandman Signature Hotel, St Andrew Street, Aberdeen. Pictured is the Chop Burger. Picture by DARRELL BENNS Pictured on 03/09/2020 CR0023530
7 of the best eateries in Aberdeen for top dining out deals
0
In the Connoissers Lounge are Nicola Johnson, Lindsay Wyse, Lynsey Smollett and Linda Beaton. Picture by Paul Glendell
Gallery: Gin fans flock to P&J Live in Aberdeen for The Gin to My…
0
The humpback whale has been spotted at St Cyrus.
People gather to catch a glimpse of humpback whale off St Cyrus coast
Cfine foodbank volunteers packing up food parcels at the charity's Poynernook Road base in Aberdeen. The organisation is in line for a £430,000 funding grant to help the city's hungry. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.
Foodbank boss slams council in row over funding to feed Aberdeen's hungry
2
Friends of Anchor have delivered a treat to nurses in the acute cancer ward at ARI. Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
'Walking on air': Friends of Anchor donate trainers to nursing team
0
cancer fundraiser
Kintore team raises £4,500 in recognition of colleague's 'brave' cancer battle
0

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: The enigma of bats
0
Highlands and islands: What can ancient coffin roads teach us about handling death in…
0
Keeper Kelle Roos during the 2-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat of Dumbarton.
Kelle Roos 'vital' to Aberdeen's strategy of playing out from the back, says boss…
0
Artists need a back-up team of experts when they are on tour and singing to thousands of people every night.
Yvie shares the tricks of concert tours and tips to avoid back pain
0
16 March 2022. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the SPFL Trust Trophy Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Lee Herbert Saves his 2nd Penalty
Buckie Thistle's Lee Herbert happy to stake claim with shoot-out saves
Yan Dhanda.
Yan Dhanda draws on memories of silencing Elland Road as he aims to help…
0