Kirkwall in line for nightclub and bowling venue

Planning in principle has been granted for a new “mixed-use entertainment venue” in the centre of Kirkwall.

The plans, from local businessman Neil Stevenson, would see the former Gardens buildings at 18 Bridge Street converted into a cafe, bowling alley, music venues, nightclub, gymnasium, exhibition space, visitor centre, and retail.

Mr Stevenson unveiled his plans in March this year.

Orkney council’s planning committee met this morning to view the plans. It was stressed several times that the plans are still at a very early stage.

Further, plans will have to be submitted to the council in future.

At a committee meeting, planning in principle was granted unanimously by councillors. No counter-proposal was put forward.

However, there were concerns about the parking issues and noise that could come with the development.

What are objectors worried about?

Seven objections were received from neighbours and councillors at the meeting heard from three objectors.

The consensus seemed to be that they weren’t against the proposed facilities as such but opposed them all being grouped together.

A resident of St Olaf’s Wynd, Chloë Jowett said: “The idea of the redevelopment of this site is to be welcomed.

“But the development as proposed lacks imagination and is certainly inappropriate in a mixed residential and conservation area.

“The main concerns are severe lack of parking and potential noise factors emanating from the various suggested venues, particularly from the nightclub and the open space.”

She said, with it predicted that 70 members will take up employment in the venue, parking would be a problem.

The objectors weren’t the only ones who took issue with possible noise problems.

Environmental health has also asked for a noise impact assessment to be carried out at a future stage.

The council’s roads department also stated its concerns over a lack of parking and entries for service and deliveries.

Nevertheless, the council’s officers said these objections didn’t merit the refusal of the proposed Kirkwall entertainment venue.

‘A blot on the main street’

Agent Stephen Omand spoke on behalf of Mr Stevenson.

He said: “Everyone agrees this site has been a bit of a blot on the main street for a number of years, with its sheer size being its main downfall.”

Mr Omand said the former Gardens buildings were considered too large to develop as a single site. As such, it’s now fallen into “a very poor state of repair.”

He called the plans “an opportunity to revitalise this part of the town.”

Mr Omand added that, while planning in principle is an important stage, there would still be “many hurdles” for phase 1 of the project to get through, before it reaches the full planning application stage.

Mr Omand said the applicant would be listening to the objections and comments at this stage, as there is still some flexibility in the design process.

He also said there is “a strong local demand” for some parts of the project, such as the nightclub and bowling alley.

Applicant: ‘We will listen’

Mr Omand added: “Historically the site has always been a busy area, with vehicles and customers using the various businesses.”

Mr Omand also cited Mr Stevenson’s previous experience running late-night entertainment venues in the town.

The applicant himself spoke up during the meeting.

Addressing issues around noise, Mr Stevenson said they wouldn’t be using the outside area of the venue at all in the evenings.

He also cited measures that would make sure people were exiting or entering from Bridge Street.

However, he added: “This detail will come forward once I know exactly how we’re going to operate. I don’t want to make any false promises today about what areas will be what.

“I’m not 100% certain myself yet.”