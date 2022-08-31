Kirkwall in line for nightclub and bowling venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kirkwall in line for nightclub and bowling venue

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
August 31, 2022, 5:00 pm
Kirkwall entertainment
The old Gardens buildings look likely to find new life as an entertainment venue.

Planning in principle has been granted for a new “mixed-use entertainment venue” in the centre of Kirkwall.

The plans, from local businessman Neil Stevenson, would see the former Gardens buildings at 18 Bridge Street converted into a cafe, bowling alley, music venues, nightclub, gymnasium, exhibition space, visitor centre, and retail.

Mr Stevenson unveiled his plans in March this year.

Orkney council’s planning committee met this morning to view the plans. It was stressed several times that the plans are still at a very early stage.

Further, plans will have to be submitted to the council in future.

At a committee meeting, planning in principle was granted unanimously by councillors. No counter-proposal was put forward.

However, there were concerns about the parking issues and noise that could come with the development.

What are objectors worried about?

Seven objections were received from neighbours and councillors at the meeting heard from three objectors.

The consensus seemed to be that they weren’t against the proposed facilities as such but opposed them all being grouped together.

A resident of St Olaf’s Wynd, Chloë Jowett said: “The idea of the redevelopment of this site is to be welcomed.

“But the development as proposed lacks imagination and is certainly inappropriate in a mixed residential and conservation area.

“The main concerns are severe lack of parking and potential noise factors emanating from the various suggested venues, particularly from the nightclub and the open space.”

She said, with it predicted that 70 members will take up employment in the venue, parking would be a problem.

The objectors weren’t the only ones who took issue with possible noise problems.

Environmental health has also asked for a noise impact assessment to be carried out at a future stage.

The council’s roads department also stated its concerns over a lack of parking and entries for service and deliveries.

Nevertheless, the council’s officers said these objections didn’t merit the refusal of the proposed Kirkwall entertainment venue.

‘A blot on the main street’

Agent Stephen Omand spoke on behalf of Mr Stevenson.

He said: “Everyone agrees this site has been a bit of a blot on the main street for a number of years, with its sheer size being its main downfall.”

Mr Omand said the former Gardens buildings were considered too large to develop as a single site. As such, it’s now fallen into “a very poor state of repair.”

He called the plans “an opportunity to revitalise this part of the town.”

Mr Omand added that, while planning in principle is an important stage, there would still be “many hurdles” for phase 1 of the project to get through, before it reaches the full planning application stage.

Mr Omand said the applicant would be listening to the objections and comments at this stage, as there is still some flexibility in the design process.

He also said there is “a strong local demand” for some parts of the project, such as the nightclub and bowling alley.

Applicant: ‘We will listen’

Mr Omand added: “Historically the site has always been a busy area, with vehicles and customers using the various businesses.”

Mr Omand also cited Mr Stevenson’s previous experience running late-night entertainment venues in the town.

The applicant himself spoke up during the meeting.

Addressing issues around noise, Mr Stevenson said they wouldn’t be using the outside area of the venue at all in the evenings.

He also cited measures that would make sure people were exiting or entering from Bridge Street.

However, he added: “This detail will come forward once I know exactly how we’re going to operate. I don’t want to make any false promises today about what areas will be what.

“I’m not 100% certain myself yet.”

