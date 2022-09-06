‘Seriously hardcore’: Runner comes fourth in gruelling Ben Nevis race despite needing seven stitches after hitting head on rock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Seriously hardcore’: Runner comes fourth in gruelling Ben Nevis race despite needing seven stitches after hitting head on rock

By Darren McConachie
September 6, 2022, 12:47 pm Updated: September 6, 2022, 7:08 pm
Callum Fraser's Lochaber running vest needed a wash after the run. Photo: Deadline.
A hardy Highland runner managed to come in fourth in a gruelling race up and down Ben Nevis – despite being covered in blood after a rock split his head open.

Callum Fraser needed seven stitches after a piece of debris came loose from Scotland’s highest mountain on Saturday and smacked him in the back of his head.

The 26-year-old from Fort William had already run the majority of the nine-mile race and was on his way back down when he was momentarily stopped in his tracks by the incident.

‘I didn’t actually feel it at the time’

Undeterred and keen to complete the race, Callum’s adrenaline took over and saw him come in fourth out of more than 350 runners taking part in the yearly Ben Nevis Race.

The determined engineer ended up taking just one hour and forty-one minutes to complete the race – taking just 30 minutes for the descent.

Dramatic images show Callum covered in blood down his face, neck and all over his Lochaber running vest.

Callum Fraser in the medical tent after completing the race. Photo: Deadline

He said: “I think I actually knocked the rock as I was running past then I overtook it on the downhill section.

“It gathered speed and struck me on the back of the head.

“I was already halfway down the hill and I thought well I can either walk from here or just carry on running, so I kept on running.

“I didn’t actually feel it at the time, the adrenaline kept me going but I was getting a lot of funny looks on the way down from people.

“As soon as the race finished, I went to the medical tent and was then taken to Belford hospital in Fort William where I got seven stitches.

Callum Fraser needed seven stitches after the race. Photo: Deadline

“In my head, I just thought I had done most of the work so there was no chance I was stopping.

“It was my best finish to come fourth in my sixth race and I’ll be back next year one hundred percent. It’s not put me off whatsoever.”

‘True grit and determination’

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team posted images of Callum on Facebook, writing: “No LMRT assistance required here, only true Lochaber grit and determination, congratulations to Callum Fraser on finishing fourth at the weekend after a close one.

“Well done to all the runners who completed the Ben Nevis Race and Finlay who triumphed once again as Lochaber dominated the results.”

The post attracted over 1,500 likes and comments from impressed social media users who branded Callum hardcore for completing the race covered in blood.

Pawel Cymbalista said: “I hope you had a few pints after celebrating this battle, pretty epic battle scar I would say.

“My mum almost fainted when she saw you at the finish.”

No LMRT assistance required here…… only true Lochaber grit and determination, congratulations to Calum Fraser on…

Posted by Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team on Monday, 5 September 2022

Vicky Taylor said: “Bloody legend he is.”

Stuart Anderson said: “A mere flesh wound, other sportsmen especially footballers could learn a lot from these true athletes’ grit and determination.”

Elma MacInnes said: “Well done Callum, it looked like nothing was going to stop you finishing.”

Leigh Kinnaird said: “This is seriously hardcore, legend.”

The Ben Nevis race is an annual event which sees keen enthusiasts scale the United Kingdom’s highest mountain before rushing back down again.

The first timed event on the 4,413ft mountain was in 1895.

