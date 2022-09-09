Flowers laid in Inverness’ Garden of remembrance in Queen’s honour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Flowers laid in Inverness’ Garden of remembrance in Queen’s honour

By Michelle Henderson
September 9, 2022, 8:32 pm
Councillor Ken Gowans was accompanied by chief executive Donna Manson as he laid a wreath at the Garden of Remembrance at Inverness Cathedral in honour of the Queen.
Councillor Ken Gowans was accompanied by chief executive Donna Manson as he laid a wreath at the Garden of Remembrance at Inverness Cathedral in honour of the Queen.

Floral tributes have been laid outside Inverness Cathedral in memory of Her Majesty the Queen.

Flowers and messages of condolences have begun to gather in the Garden of Remembrance, thanking the monarch for her dedication and service.

The Queen died at Balmoral Castle on Thursday at the age of 96.

She was the longest serving British monarch in history, dedicating more than 70 years of service to our country.

‘The Queen’s been there all of my life’

Councillor Ken Gowans, vice convener of the council, paid his respects by laying a wreath in the gardens.

Floral tributes in the Garden of Remembrance at Inverness Cathedral.

He was accompanied by Donna Manson, chief executive of Highland Council.

The pair bowed their heads as a mark of respect before taking time to reflect on the monarch’s historic reign.

An emotional Mr Gowans said the Queen was an “inspiration to us all.”

He said: “I think in common with everyone, the sentiment is felt throughout the land at this time to mark the passing of the Queen. It is the end of an era.

“I think it is important in my role as elected member to represent the people of the Highlands and show respect.”

Flowers have been prompt up against the wall of Inverness Cathedral as people mourn the dear of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

He added: “The Queen’s been there all of my life. She was quite incredible.

“She carried out her role with incredible dignity and she’s been an inspiration to us all.”

His mark of respect came as King Charles III addressed the nation for the first time.

Speaking from the blue drawing room at Buckingham Palace, he said: “Throughout her life, Her Majesty the Queen, my beloved mother, was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family could owe to their mother for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example.”

People lay flowers in homage to their beloved Queen

Tributes have been flooding in from across the UK, the commonwealth and the world as they share in the Royal Family’s grief.

Inverness residents have also lain flowers outside Inverness Town House in the city centre.

Floral tributes have been left at a host of locations across the country, including outside the gates of Balmoral Castle, Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace.

Flowers have also been lain outside Inverness Town House as Invernessian’s pay their respects to the Queen.

Mr Gowans and Mrs Manson walked through the city centre to the Inverness Town House to look upon the tributes left by local residents.

