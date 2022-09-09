Flowers laid in Inverness’ Garden of remembrance in Queen’s honour

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Floral tributes have been laid outside Inverness Cathedral in memory of Her Majesty the Queen.

Flowers and messages of condolences have begun to gather in the Garden of Remembrance, thanking the monarch for her dedication and service.

The Queen died at Balmoral Castle on Thursday at the age of 96.

She was the longest serving British monarch in history, dedicating more than 70 years of service to our country.

‘The Queen’s been there all of my life’

Councillor Ken Gowans, vice convener of the council, paid his respects by laying a wreath in the gardens.

He was accompanied by Donna Manson, chief executive of Highland Council.

The pair bowed their heads as a mark of respect before taking time to reflect on the monarch’s historic reign.

An emotional Mr Gowans said the Queen was an “inspiration to us all.”

He said: “I think in common with everyone, the sentiment is felt throughout the land at this time to mark the passing of the Queen. It is the end of an era.

“I think it is important in my role as elected member to represent the people of the Highlands and show respect.”

He added: “The Queen’s been there all of my life. She was quite incredible.

“She carried out her role with incredible dignity and she’s been an inspiration to us all.”

His mark of respect came as King Charles III addressed the nation for the first time.

Speaking from the blue drawing room at Buckingham Palace, he said: “Throughout her life, Her Majesty the Queen, my beloved mother, was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family could owe to their mother for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example.”

People lay flowers in homage to their beloved Queen

Tributes have been flooding in from across the UK, the commonwealth and the world as they share in the Royal Family’s grief.

Floral tributes have been left at a host of locations across the country, including outside the gates of Balmoral Castle, Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace.

Flowers have also been lain outside Inverness Town House as Invernessian’s pay their respects to the Queen.

Mr Gowans and Mrs Manson walked through the city centre to the Inverness Town House to look upon the tributes left by local residents.