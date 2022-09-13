Eilidh’s Trust pedalling NC500 in support of young Highland musicians

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Eilidh’s Trust pedalling NC500 in support of young Highland musicians

By Chris Cromar
September 13, 2022, 5:51 pm Updated: September 13, 2022, 6:47 pm
The cyclists set off on Sunday. Supplied by Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust.
The cyclists set off on Sunday. Supplied by Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust.

A team of six cyclists set off on Sunday to take on the North Coast 500 in support of the Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust.

The team from across Scotland and England left Inverness and will spend seven days cycling the 500-mile Highland circuit to raise money for the fund, with over £10,000 being raised so far.

Eilidh MacLeod died in the Manchester Arena attack in 2017. Supplied by Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust.

The trust was set up in memory of Eilidh, a young piper from Barra, who was killed in the Manchester Arena terror attack in 2017, along with 21 others.

This is the first time a team cycling event has been organised for Eilidh’s Trust and all money raised will support the work of the charity created to ensure the 14-year-old’s musical legacy lives on.

Supporting young musicians

In recognition of Eilidh’s ability as a musician and love of music, the trust supports young musicians across Scotland to ensure her musical journey continues.

As part of the cycle challenge, the riders will distribute £500 grants to several youth music groups along the route to support their teaching and to help create music opportunities.

The first grant issued was to the City of Inverness Youth Pipe Band, with band members joining the cyclists to pipe them off on the challenge on Sunday morning from the city’s Torvean Caravan Park.

Other groups that will be supported are:

  • Caithness Music
  • Feis air an Oir
  • Gizzen Briggs traditional youth music band
  • Strathfleet Buttons and Bows
The six cyclists who will ride the NC500 for the Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust. Supplied by Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust.

The 500-mile ride, which will start and finish in Inverness, was the brainchild of keen cyclist Andy White, a relation of Eilidh, who said: “We’re excited to be heading off on this seven-day challenge and it’s made all the easier knowing we have raised over £10,000 for youth music groups before our wheels start turning.

“Everyone has been incredibly generous in their support that will see Eilidh’s legacy flourish through other budding musicians. ”

‘We are thrilled at the level of support’

Eilidh’s Trust trustee and fellow rider, Iagan MacNeil added: “We are thrilled at the level of support that has been shown to us so far. It has been beyond our expectations but demonstrates the legacy Eilidh has created that ensures young musicians can benefit from the same opportunities open to her through her love of piping.

“Eilidh’s hand of friendship will continue to reach out this week as we award funding to several youth music groups along the North Coast 500 route, making sure young talent continues to thrive and develop across the Highlands. These groups will add to the 40+ groups we have been able to support so far across Scotland.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

queen's funeral
Here's where you can watch the Queen's funeral in your local community
0
The cyclists set off on Sunday. Supplied by Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust.
Plan for whisky distillery near Ardgay goes to council with community support
0
The cyclists set off on Sunday. Supplied by Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust.
Emergency services called to crash involving lorry and car on A95 near Dulnain Bridge
0
Good Highland Food directors Yvonne and Mike Crook.
Inflation dips below 10% as petrol pump prices ease
0
The cyclists set off on Sunday. Supplied by Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust.
Women's film festival returns to Tiree with Tove screenwriter
0
The cyclists set off on Sunday. Supplied by Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust.
Latest Dornoch homes up for planning approval - but are they 'shoehorned in'?
0
The cyclists set off on Sunday. Supplied by Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust.
'Blood money' row over Aberdeenshire Council's slavery fund U-turn
The cyclists set off on Sunday. Supplied by Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust.
Queen's funeral: What will the weather be like on the bank holiday?
0
The cyclists set off on Sunday. Supplied by Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust.
Oban Mountain Rescue Team aid fallen hiker with multiple fractures in Argyll
0
The cyclists set off on Sunday. Supplied by Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust.
While the nation stops for The Queen's funeral, will other north and north-east weddings…
0

More from Press and Journal

The cyclists set off on Sunday. Supplied by Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust.
AFC Women sign Dutch midfielder Nadine Hanssen
The cyclists set off on Sunday. Supplied by Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust.
New reception and information hubs to open across Moray to support community
0
queen's funeral
Here's where you can watch the Queen's funeral in your local community
0
The cyclists set off on Sunday. Supplied by Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust.
Inverness teacher removed from register after grabbing child and turning up to work smelling…
0
The cyclists set off on Sunday. Supplied by Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust.
Moray Council special meeting: 'More than a monarch - Queen Elizabeth defined an era'
0
The cyclists set off on Sunday. Supplied by Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust.
Plan for whisky distillery near Ardgay goes to council with community support
0