Eilidh’s Trust pedalling NC500 in support of young Highland musicians

A team of six cyclists set off on Sunday to take on the North Coast 500 in support of the Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust.

The team from across Scotland and England left Inverness and will spend seven days cycling the 500-mile Highland circuit to raise money for the fund, with over £10,000 being raised so far.

The trust was set up in memory of Eilidh, a young piper from Barra, who was killed in the Manchester Arena terror attack in 2017, along with 21 others.

This is the first time a team cycling event has been organised for Eilidh’s Trust and all money raised will support the work of the charity created to ensure the 14-year-old’s musical legacy lives on.

Supporting young musicians

In recognition of Eilidh’s ability as a musician and love of music, the trust supports young musicians across Scotland to ensure her musical journey continues.

As part of the cycle challenge, the riders will distribute £500 grants to several youth music groups along the route to support their teaching and to help create music opportunities.

The first grant issued was to the City of Inverness Youth Pipe Band, with band members joining the cyclists to pipe them off on the challenge on Sunday morning from the city’s Torvean Caravan Park.

Other groups that will be supported are:

Caithness Music

Feis air an Oir

Gizzen Briggs traditional youth music band

Strathfleet Buttons and Bows

The 500-mile ride, which will start and finish in Inverness, was the brainchild of keen cyclist Andy White, a relation of Eilidh, who said: “We’re excited to be heading off on this seven-day challenge and it’s made all the easier knowing we have raised over £10,000 for youth music groups before our wheels start turning.

“Everyone has been incredibly generous in their support that will see Eilidh’s legacy flourish through other budding musicians. ”

‘We are thrilled at the level of support’

Eilidh’s Trust trustee and fellow rider, Iagan MacNeil added: “We are thrilled at the level of support that has been shown to us so far. It has been beyond our expectations but demonstrates the legacy Eilidh has created that ensures young musicians can benefit from the same opportunities open to her through her love of piping.

“Eilidh’s hand of friendship will continue to reach out this week as we award funding to several youth music groups along the North Coast 500 route, making sure young talent continues to thrive and develop across the Highlands. These groups will add to the 40+ groups we have been able to support so far across Scotland.”