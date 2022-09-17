Section of A87 on Isle of Skye blocked after campervan overturns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Section of A87 on Isle of Skye blocked after campervan overturns

By Ellie Milne
September 17, 2022, 2:30 pm Updated: September 17, 2022, 2:48 pm
police appeal
Police were called to the A87 at around midday following a one-vehicle crash.

A section of the A87 on the Isle of Skye was blocked after a campervan overturned.

The incident took place on the Invergarry to Uig road at around 12pm on Saturday.

The road was restricted between Broadford and Sconser for around two and a half hours.

Recovery of the campervan was completed by 2.30pm.

However, traffic remains heavy in the area.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around midday on Saturday, September 17, officers were called to a report of a campervan having overturned on the road between Broadford and Sconser on Isle of Skye.”

Officers were in attendance with fire crews present to make the scene safe. They left by 1.05pm.

It is understood the ambulance service was also called, but there are no reports of any injuries.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

The sky seen through the rafter of an unfinished roof.
'A new beginning': How a South Uist photographer captured the birth of a Gaelic…
0
mushroom foraging scotland
Everything you need to know about mushroom foraging in Scotland
1
Emily Grist from the Black Isle completed the 12 day sailing expedition as part of her Gold Duke of Edinburgh.
Inverness air cadet, 16, braves 'horrendous' seas that almost capsized boat to secure gold…
0
Mackintosh joined fellow residents in laying a wreath in the Garden of Remembrance at Inverness Catherdral.
'She was well loved': Former Buckingham Palace guard pays homage to the Queen
0
The crash happened at around 7.55pm on the A9 near Slochd Summit. Supplied by Google Maps.
Woman, 73, dies in two-vehicle crash on A9 near Carrbridge
Bear Scotland will carry out drainage works on the A9
Overnight works on A9 Inverness to Aviemore road extended for a second time
0
West End Roundabout in Fort William, which forms part of the A82, will be closed for three nights next week.
Three overnight closures scheduled on A82 in Fort William
0
Highland Council are considering additional funding to help tackle the cost of living crisis in time for winter. Picture by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock.
Highland Council to consider £3.2 million funding package to tackle the cost of living…
0
Mark Evans crossed the Empty Quarter desert in the Middle East
How one man's adventures in the desert will help keep Beauly in bloom
0
CR0026701 A Loganair flight from Teeside arrives at Aberdeen International Airport. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 15-02-2021`
Loganair flight travelling to Aberdeen diverted due to weather conditions
0

More from Press and Journal

Hibernian's Ryan Porteous appeals for a penalty after a foul from Liam Scales
Furious Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin accuses Hibs' Ryan Porteous of 'blatant cheating' and calls…
1
Inverness manager Billy Dodds (right) and Dundee manager Gary Bowyer at full-time.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds delighted by win at Dundee, but home manager Gary…
0
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay feels Ross County needed better end product to triumph against St Johnstone
0
Police.
Three men charged after police recover drugs worth £93,000 in Aberdeen
Ross County's Alex Iacovitti in discussion with St Johnstone defender Liam Gordon.
Ross County and St Johnstone share 0-0 draw in drab Perth encounter
Post Thumbnail
GINGER GAIRDNER: Wildflower lawns and a time-poor gardener
0

Editor's Picks