Section of A87 on Isle of Skye blocked after campervan overturns

A section of the A87 on the Isle of Skye was blocked after a campervan overturned.

The incident took place on the Invergarry to Uig road at around 12pm on Saturday.

The road was restricted between Broadford and Sconser for around two and a half hours.

Recovery of the campervan was completed by 2.30pm.

However, traffic remains heavy in the area.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around midday on Saturday, September 17, officers were called to a report of a campervan having overturned on the road between Broadford and Sconser on Isle of Skye.”

Officers were in attendance with fire crews present to make the scene safe. They left by 1.05pm.

It is understood the ambulance service was also called, but there are no reports of any injuries.