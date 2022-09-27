Learner driver among 14 speeders caught by police in NC500 crackdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Learner driver among 14 speeders caught by police in NC500 crackdown

By Chloe Irvine
September 27, 2022, 2:20 pm Updated: September 27, 2022, 2:44 pm
Police pulling over a car and speaking to them
Numerous driving offences have been found during police patrols in Caithness and Sutherland

Highland police have caught a learner driver breaking the speed limit among 14 offenders in a crackdown on the NC500.

Officers found drivers guilty of a number of offences from speeding to being under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Police carried out patrols across Caithness and west Sutherland over the weekend amid “local complaints” about driving standards.

Following this operation, the unit confirmed on their Facebook page over 50 vehicles were stopped and a number of drivers were charged with various offences.

A total of 14 speeding offences were recorded, one of which was committed by a learner driver.

One individual was reported to the Procurator Fiscal for dangerous driving.

Teenager handing over her driving license amid driving offence

There was one drink and drug driver, two people driving without a licence, three driving without insurance and one who didn’t have a valid a test certificate.

Other offences included five tyres found to have cords exposed and a child was found to be inadequately restrained in a vehicle.

Two campervan drivers were “spoken to” in relation to their standard of driving and reminded to let vehicles through, to prevent frustration.

In addition to the driving offences, they added that 19 warnings were issued in respect of vehicle modifications, load security and standards of driving.

PC Stowe of the Highlands road policing unit said the patrols highlight their “commitment to tackle poor driving standards”.

Constable Stowe urged drivers to “think about not only themselves but others who are using the road network” and “carry out regular checks” on their vehicle.

Read more:

Speed limits to be reduced in Orkney’s Finstown

Shetland Council to install traffic cameras in four locations across the islands

Police warn of festive drink-driving patrols

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Glen Sannox. Picture by Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
CMal say 'no evidence' of allegations made in upcoming BBC Disclosure documentary
0
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution?s closing speech. The last utterance of Renee MacRae when she was alive was a ?blood-curdling scream? in the dark, a jury has been told. Picture shows; Renee and Andrew MacRae. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution's closing speech
Highland Council granted planning permission for final phase of Springfield homes development in Dornoch. Picture: Sandy McCook
Councillors approve final phase of Dornoch housing development - despite objections
0
Inverlochy castle hotel
Luxury Inverlochy Castle Hotel reveals 'ambitious' renovation plans
0
Rare scabious mining bees are found in small areas across north Scotland. Picture by RZSS.
Rare bees discovered at Highland Wildlife Park
0
Fort William 2040 planning workshop held in the Nevis Centre, Fort William in September 2018. Picture by Sandy McCook
Plans for first Fort William 2040 masterplan consultation since Covid
0
tony parsons
Twin brothers to stand trial accused of murdering cyclist Tony Parsons
Fincastle Dam has been restored to help save wild salmon populations. Supplied by Salmon Scotland.
Salmon farmers 'proud' to save historic Harris dam for 'generations to come'
0
Fort William War Memorial won the award for Small Community without Gardens.
Five war memorials across the north of Scotland win awards
0
Chris Noth is part of a group of walkers taking on the 100 mile trail.
American actor Chris Noth takes on the West Highland Way
0

More from Press and Journal

stoneywood paper mill
'Sad way to end long career': Stoneywood paper mill workers to take legal action…
0
Glen Sannox. Picture by Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
CMal say 'no evidence' of allegations made in upcoming BBC Disclosure documentary
0
Ben Taylor has been named locally as the young man who died in a crash on South Deeside Road. Supplied by Track and Street Grampian.
Teenager killed in Aberdeen crash remembered for 'cheeky, massive smile'
0
Dr Victor Velecela standing in running gear in the park getting ready for his maraton to raise money for heart disease research
Aberdeen University researcher to run marathon in memory of loved ones who died of…
0
David Blair is organising the protest at the Plainstones. Supplied by David Blair.
Cost-of-living protests to be held in Elgin and Aberdeen this weekend
0
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution?s closing speech. The last utterance of Renee MacRae when she was alive was a ?blood-curdling scream? in the dark, a jury has been told. Picture shows; Renee and Andrew MacRae. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution's closing speech

Editor's Picks