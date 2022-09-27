Learner driver among 14 speeders caught by police in NC500 crackdown

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland police have caught a learner driver breaking the speed limit among 14 offenders in a crackdown on the NC500.

Officers found drivers guilty of a number of offences from speeding to being under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Police carried out patrols across Caithness and west Sutherland over the weekend amid “local complaints” about driving standards.

Following this operation, the unit confirmed on their Facebook page over 50 vehicles were stopped and a number of drivers were charged with various offences.

A total of 14 speeding offences were recorded, one of which was committed by a learner driver.

One individual was reported to the Procurator Fiscal for dangerous driving.

There was one drink and drug driver, two people driving without a licence, three driving without insurance and one who didn’t have a valid a test certificate.

Other offences included five tyres found to have cords exposed and a child was found to be inadequately restrained in a vehicle.

Two campervan drivers were “spoken to” in relation to their standard of driving and reminded to let vehicles through, to prevent frustration.

In addition to the driving offences, they added that 19 warnings were issued in respect of vehicle modifications, load security and standards of driving.

PC Stowe of the Highlands road policing unit said the patrols highlight their “commitment to tackle poor driving standards”.

Constable Stowe urged drivers to “think about not only themselves but others who are using the road network” and “carry out regular checks” on their vehicle.

Read more:

Speed limits to be reduced in Orkney’s Finstown

Shetland Council to install traffic cameras in four locations across the islands

Police warn of festive drink-driving patrols