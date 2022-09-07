Speed limits to be reduced in Orkney’s Finstown

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Campaigners have succeeded in getting the speed limits reduced in and around Finstown.

Councillors on Orkney’s Development and Infrastructure have given their backing to the move, following concerns about traffic.

The committee met this week and looked at the outcome of the Finstown Traffic Management Study.

This 73-page study was delivered by consultants Systra. It looked into road safety concerns raised by the local community, which they raised in a petition to the council last year.

There was “conclusive evidence” of drivers exceeding the town’s 30mph speed limit.

What has the committee agreed?

The way the roads and pavements are laid out is creating an “intimidating environment” for pedestrians, the report says.

Now, the committee has agreed that:

• 40mph speed limits should be put in place on Old Finstown Road, Heddle Road, and at either side of the village on the A965 Kirkwall to Stromness road

• the 40mph speed limit on the A966 road should be extended

• an existing part-time 20mph limit on the A966 should be extended to cover a section of A965 main road through Finstown

These changes should cost around £40,000, which council officers say can be met from a Cycling, Walking, and Safer Routes grant.

Assuming this all goes on to be ratified by full council, these speed limits are expected to be in place within three to four months.

When will it happen?

There will also be upgrades to the existing village gateways, the introduction of speed indication devices, upgrades to existing pedestrian crossings, and the creation of new crossings.

Finally, there would be the introduction of traffic calming measures and the widening of a section of footway on the road to Evie.

However, these measures will take much longer to appear – between one and five years.

Councillors gave the item a good airing, discussing it for over an hour.

However, not everyone completely agreed with the recommendations adopted in the end.

Councillor Duncan Tullock said he felt “the main thrust” of the report had been lost.

He said: “It’s not for 40mph limits out to Binscarth, or Davie’s Brigg. The problem is in Finstown itself.

“The problem lies in the fact that the village roads and pavements weren’t designed for the traffic we have nowadays. Slowing them down out at Binscarth is just going to cause ructions in the community.

Mr Tullock said he saw “no point” in the extended 40mph speed limits. Instead, he pushed for the part-time 20mph to become full-time, not just during school hours.

He added: “Your introduction of traffic calming measures? Only 38% of respondents think that’s a good idea.

Do locals want it?

“I’ve had people in touch with me today, saying they don’t want traffic calming measures.”

He also said part of the problem was getting the public to adhere to the speed limits in the area.

However, he didn’t find support amongst his council colleagues and his amendment fell.

Leslie Manson was uncomfortable with how long it would take to get some of the measures in place.

He said: “If there’s a need for safety measures, then there’s a need today, now.”

He moved for many of the proposed changes to be introduced much sooner, by the end of 2024.

Bringing in changes sooner not possible

The council’s director of infrastructure, Hayley Green said this simply wouldn’t be possible.

She said, given current workloads and the current programme of work, they just wouldn’t be able to meet that timescale.

The council’s Strategic Policy and Projects Manager Lorna Richardson said: “I think we all need to be clear that Finstown is not currently unsafe.

“What we’re looking at doing is implementing additional speed-reducing measures in order to enhance the safety and give a greater feeling of security to those that live and work in Finstown.”

“I take councillor Manson’s point and the answer to that is because what we’re doing is prioritising them as resources permit, in order of importance and significance.”

The recommendations will now go to full council to be ratified.

