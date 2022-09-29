Western Isles charity awarded £165,000 to help vulnerable families this winter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Western Isles charity has been awarded £165,000 to help vulnerable families with energy bills over the winter.

Tighean Innse Gall was contacted by the British Gas Energy Trust after a mapping exercise identified the Western Isles as an area in need of support.

The 18-month grant will help the charity continue to provide support and advice to vulnerable households across the area, where 57% of island homes are in fuel poverty.

Founded in 1991, the charity helps local people to reduce energy bills using practical measures, in-depth energy advice and referral to other organisations.

They are anticipating an increase in demand from local people due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Due to the funding, the Southern Isles will have year-round access to a dedicated adviser based on the island.

Residents in the Western Isles currently pay more than the average Scottish household for energy.

Where is the money coming from?

The British Gas Energy Trust is an independent charitable trust that supports families and individuals facing financial hardship and energy debt across Britain.

As well as supporting the services provided by money and energy advice services and charities, the British Gas Energy Trust provides direct grants to individuals and families that have an energy debt of between £250 and £750.

Kirsty Macleod from Tighean, Western Isles, said: “We are delighted to have received the British Gas Energy Trust’s funding which will mean we can help address fuel poverty locally, despite the geographical challenges we face.”

Jessica Taplin, chief executive of the British Gas Energy Trust, said: “Whether you’re with British Gas or another energy supplier, it’s important to know that there is help available to you. You can apply to us directly or access support via Tighean Innse Gall.”