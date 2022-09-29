Western Isles charity awarded £165,000 to help vulnerable families this winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Western Isles charity awarded £165,000 to help vulnerable families this winter

By Cameron Roy
September 29, 2022, 4:56 pm Updated: September 29, 2022, 5:40 pm
Members of the Tighean Innse Gall team. Image: Tighean Innse Gall.
Members of the Tighean Innse Gall team. Image: Tighean Innse Gall.

A Western Isles charity has been awarded £165,000 to help vulnerable families with energy bills over the winter.

Tighean Innse Gall was contacted by the British Gas Energy Trust after a mapping exercise identified the Western Isles as an area in need of support.

The 18-month grant will help the charity continue to provide support and advice to vulnerable households across the area, where 57% of island homes are in fuel poverty.

Founded in 1991, the charity helps local people to reduce energy bills using practical measures, in-depth energy advice and referral to other organisations.

They are anticipating an increase in demand from local people due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Due to the funding, the Southern Isles will have year-round access to a dedicated adviser based on the island.

Tighean Innse Gall helps people with energy worries. Image: Tighean Innse Gall.

Residents in the Western Isles currently pay more than the average Scottish household for energy.

Where is the money coming from?

The British Gas Energy Trust is an independent charitable trust that supports families and individuals facing financial hardship and energy debt across Britain.

As well as supporting the services provided by money and energy advice services and charities, the British Gas Energy Trust provides direct grants to individuals and families that have an energy debt of between £250 and £750.

Kirsty Macleod from Tighean, Western Isles, said: “We are delighted to have received the British Gas Energy Trust’s funding which will mean we can help address fuel poverty locally, despite the geographical challenges we face.”

Jessica Taplin, chief executive of the British Gas Energy Trust, said: “Whether you’re with British Gas or another energy supplier, it’s important to know that there is help available to you. You can apply to us directly or access support via Tighean Innse Gall.”

