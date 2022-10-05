Administrators for Stoneywood mill step up hunt for buyer with ‘urgent’ appeal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The team searching for a buyer for Stoneywood paper mill say the site is being given “maximum exposure” as they warned operations will wind down if there’s a lack of credible interest.

Blair Nimmo, chief executive of Interpath Advisory and joint administrator, urged any interested parties to contact administrators as a “matter of urgency”.

More than 300 workers were blindsided to learn they had been made redundant with immediate effect last month.

The site, operated by Arjowiggins Scotland Ltd, was put into administration on September 22.

In Aberdeen, 301 workers out of 372 workers lost their jobs, with 71 retained to assist joint administrators with their duties.

There were also redundancies at a mill operated by the firm in Kent.

Urgent appeal for buyer

In a statement, Mr Nimmo said: “We continue to explore potential interest from both trade and financial investors in the AW Group’s business and assets.

“Both the Stoneywood Mill and Chartham Mill sites are being given maximum exposure to identify if any party will step forward to purchase these as paper making facilities.

“However, in the absence of any credible interest in the acquisition of either site as a manufacturing facility, the Joint Administrators will continue to wind down operations at each mill.

“We’d therefore urge any interested parties to contact the Joint Administrators as a matter of urgency, regardless of their interest being in the business (or part thereof) and/or specific assets.”

The Scottish Government has faced calls to consider taking the historic site into public ownership in a bid to save jobs.

However, a government spokesman said the focus should remain on the administrators “conducting a further sales process”.

Alistair McAlinden, head of Interpath Advisory in Scotland and joint administrator, said they are also liaising with customers to establish if existing orders can be fulfilled from the group’s paper stocks.

“Severe challenges” posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and “skyrocketing energy costs and spiralling input prices” have been blamed for the decision to enter administration.

A redundancy support and jobs fair will be held at the Beach Ballroom on October 10 in response to the Stoneywood mill closure.

It will take place from 10am until 2pm.

Entry is free and people can register online.