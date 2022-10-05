Administrators for Stoneywood mill step up hunt for buyer with ‘urgent’ appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Administrators for Stoneywood mill step up hunt for buyer with ‘urgent’ appeal

The team searching for a buyer for Stoneywood paper mill say the site is being given "maximum exposure" as they warned operations will wind down if there's a lack of credible interest.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
October 5, 2022, 12:11 pm Updated: October 5, 2022, 12:16 pm
Photo of Adele Merson
Stoneywood paper mill went into administration last month, leaving hundreds of workers without a job. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Blair Nimmo, chief executive of Interpath Advisory and joint administrator, urged any interested parties to contact administrators as a “matter of urgency”.

More than 300 workers were blindsided to learn they had been made redundant with immediate effect last month.

The site, operated by Arjowiggins Scotland Ltd, was put into administration on September 22.

In Aberdeen, 301 workers out of 372 workers lost their jobs, with 71 retained to assist joint administrators with their duties.

There were also redundancies at a mill operated by the firm in Kent.

Urgent appeal for buyer

In a statement, Mr Nimmo said: “We continue to explore potential interest from both trade and financial investors in the AW Group’s business and assets.

“Both the Stoneywood Mill and Chartham Mill sites are being given maximum exposure to identify if any party will step forward to purchase these as paper making facilities.

“However, in the absence of any credible interest in the acquisition of either site as a manufacturing facility, the Joint Administrators will continue to wind down operations at each mill.

“We’d therefore urge any interested parties to contact the Joint Administrators as a matter of urgency, regardless of their interest being in the business (or part thereof) and/or specific assets.”

Inside Stoneywood paper mill.  Image: KathFlannery/DC Thomson.

The Scottish Government has faced calls to consider taking the historic site into public ownership in a bid to save jobs.

However, a government spokesman said the focus should remain on the administrators “conducting a further sales process”. 

Alistair McAlinden, head of Interpath Advisory in Scotland and joint administrator, said they are also liaising with customers to establish if existing orders can be fulfilled from the group’s paper stocks.

“Severe challenges” posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and “skyrocketing energy costs and spiralling input prices” have been blamed for the decision to enter administration.

A redundancy support and jobs fair will be held at the Beach Ballroom on October 10 in response to the Stoneywood mill closure.

It will take place from 10am until 2pm.

Entry is free and people can register online. 

