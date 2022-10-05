Man in hospital with serious injuries following A96 crash between van and tractor near Inverness Airport

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man is currently in hospital with serious injuries following a crash near Inverness Airport.

The incident took place on the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road, between Dalcross and Nairn, at around 11am on Tuesday.

It involved a white Nissan van and a trailer, which was being drawn by a JCB tractor.

Police and fire crews from Nairn, Inverness, Forres and Dingwall were sent to the scene and the road was closed to traffic for about four and a half hours.

The driver of the van was taken to Raigmore Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Police have now issued an appeal for information, urging any eye-witnesses to come forward and assist with their investigation.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay, from the Dingwall road policing unit, said: “We’re appealing for anyone who was on that stretch of the A96 on Tuesday morning and may have seen the vehicles involved, or have potential dashcam footage, to please come forward.

People who believe they can assist with officers’ inquiries are being asked to call 101, quoting incident 0979 of October 4.