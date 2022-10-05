Man in hospital with serious injuries following A96 crash between van and tractor near Inverness Airport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Man in hospital with serious injuries following A96 crash between van and tractor near Inverness Airport

By Denny Andonova
October 5, 2022, 2:40 pm Updated: October 5, 2022, 3:30 pm
The A96 road at Drumine near Inverness Airport was closed for about four hours on Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.
The A96 road at Drumine near Inverness Airport was closed for about four hours on Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.

A man is currently in hospital with serious injuries following a crash near Inverness Airport.

The incident took place on the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road, between Dalcross and Nairn, at around 11am on Tuesday.

It involved a white Nissan van and a trailer, which was being drawn by a JCB tractor.

Police and fire crews from Nairn, Inverness, Forres and Dingwall were sent to the scene and the road was closed to traffic for about four and a half hours.

The driver of the van was taken to Raigmore Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Police have now issued an appeal for information, urging any eye-witnesses to come forward and assist with their investigation.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay, from the Dingwall road policing unit, said: “We’re appealing for anyone who was on that stretch of the A96 on Tuesday morning and may have seen the vehicles involved, or have potential dashcam footage, to please come forward.

People who believe they can assist with officers’ inquiries are being asked to call 101, quoting incident 0979 of October 4.

