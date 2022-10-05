Elgin Biblical Garden statues found knocked to the ground with legs snapped in half

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Statues in Elgin’s Biblical Garden have been found lying on their back with the fingertips broken off and legs snapped.

The beauty spot next to the cathedral welcomes families to enjoy the flowers or have a picnic.

The garden opened to the public in June 1996 and hosts 110 plants and statues with biblical references, attracting visitors with botanical or religious interests.

However, statues, including one of Samson, have been found surrounded by bottles of alcohol with parts broken off and lying on the ground.

‘Why would anybody do that?’

Alastair Kennedy, chairman of Elgin Community Council was left baffled that anyone would do such a thing to the “beautiful” garden.

“We’re absolutely appalled, why would anybody consider doing something like that to such a beautiful garden?”, he questioned.

Damage has been reported to the garden statues in previous years.

However, Mr Kennedy stressed that in the 26 years the gardens have been open to the public, they’ve never experienced such level of destruction.

“I think at one point there had been some minor damage done a few years ago, but nothing to this extent.

“So what can we do? Unfortunately it’s done now,” he said.

He hopes that the statues will be reparable, but doesn’t know if that will be a possibility given the extent of the damage.

“I don’t know how badly damaged they are, it looks as though they’ll probably need to be replaced but there are some skillful people out there who might be able to fix them,” he added.