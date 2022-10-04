A96 closed near Inverness Airport following crash between tractor and van

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A tractor and van have collided near Inverness Airport.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road, at Drumine, at about 11am.

Fire crews from Nairn, Inverness, Forres and Dingwall were sent to the scene.

One person has been cut free from their vehicle. It is not yet clear the extent of their injuries.

The road has been closed in both directions.

A fire service spokesman said: “We believe the road will be closed for some time.”

UPDATE

CLOSED

due to a collision Police and emergency services are in attendance

Motorists are being asked to take care on approaching and to take an alternative route if possible.

A police spokesman said: “Around 11am on Tuesday October 4, police were called to the A96 between Dalcross and Nairn, following a report of a two-vehicle crash. Emergency services remain at the scene and diversions are in place.”

A fire service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 11.02am on Tuesday October 4 to reports of an incident involving a van and a tractor on Station Road, near the B9006.

“Operations control mobilised five appliances and specialist resources to the area.

“One casualty was extricated from the vehicle and handed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

