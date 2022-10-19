Lewis teacher and Inverness musician go head-to-head to win gold at the Mod

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Lewis teacher and Inverness musician go head-to-head to win gold at the Mod

By Michelle Henderson
October 19, 2022, 2:14 pm Updated: October 19, 2022, 6:19 pm
Kirsty Watt of Stornoway, pictured left, with Saffron Hanvidge of Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Kirsty Watt of Stornoway, pictured left, with Saffron Hanvidge of Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Two Highland singers will go head-to-head this evening in the gold medal final at the Royal National Mod.

Kirsty Watt from Lewis secured her place in the competition after winning the Oran Mor ladies gold medal qualifier at Perth Theatre.

She walked away with the Mr and Mrs Archibald Macdonald Memorial Trophy and the Jessie M MacLachlan Memorial Prize, as well as the Joyce Murray Trophy for achieving the highest marks in Gaelic.

The 28-year-old will compete against Saffron Hanvidge from Inverness, who took first place in the ladies solo singing gold medal qualifier, for the coveted An Comunn Gaidhealach gold medal.

Miss Hanvidge won the Mary C MacNiven Memorial Salver. The pair will sing their hearts out this evening to win the An Comunn Gaidhealach gold medal.

First time’s the charm for Lewis teacher

Miss Watt, 28, a teacher at Sgoil a’ Bhac school on Lewis, entered the competition for the first time this year following a seven-year break from competing.

In 2015, she won the silver pendant. She says earning a place in the final came as a rather unexpected surprise.

“I’m really shocked but ecstatic,” she said.

“All that hard work has not gone to waste.

Kirsty Watt will compete in the An Comunn Gaidhealach Gold Medal final for the first time this evening. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

“I enjoyed being back singing. That was my main aim, just to get back on the stage and sing again. The last Mod I did was the silver pendant in 2015, which I won, but since then I have not really competed so it is nice to be back on stage.”

Singing in memory of her grandmother

Miss Watt has been competing at the Mod since the age of five.

However, this year she is missing a loyal supporter – her beloved grandmother Christy Macdonald, who passed away two years ago.

During her performance, she wore her grandmother’s brooch as a good luck charm.

Miss Watt added: “My grandmother (Christy Macdonald) passed away two years ago and she was the one who was always helping me with my Gaelic. Every year she was my rock and the day I decided if I was going to do the gold medal or not, we found the brooch outside.

“The neighbour found it and said is this yours so I’m wearing it today, it is my wee good luck charm.

“It is our first Mod without her so it is something to remind me of her. I think she would be very proud.”

Inverness musician hopes to take home gold

Miss Hanvidge is no stranger to the Royal National Mod and the pressures that come with the final of the gold medal.

She has been competing at the annual festival since the age of seven, appearing in numerous competitions over the last two decades.

The 27-year-old has won the Puirt-a-beul four times. However, her hopes of securing a fifth victory were shattered when the competition was cancelled due to lack of entries.

Saffron Hanvidge of Inverness with the Mary C. MacNiven Memorial Salver in solo singing. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

She has also competed in the final of this competition on numerous occasions but sadly failed to reach the top of the leaderboard.

Miss Hanvidge is now aiming to add another trophy to her cabinet by winning the prestigious gold medal.

In the qualifying round this morning, she sang a rendition of Gura thall ann an Soaigh, a song she has been singing since age 14.

She said winning would allow her to take a well-earned rest from competing.

Saffron Hanvidge said she would love to win the Gold Medal. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

She said: “I’m just really happy because I have been in the final a couple of times before but never been first in any of the competitions so it is nice that I have been able to put work into this.

“It is a song I have been singing since I was about 14 and I have only really started singing it again.

“I enjoyed the relaxed setting; I felt really relaxed on stage and confident in what I was singing.”

She added: “Winning would mean that I could take a break and actually enjoy being at the Mod next year. I’m just really thankful for everybody who helped me get to this point, including my teacher Christine Primrose.”

