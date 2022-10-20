Police from across Scotland deployed to Shetland as ‘major incident’ declared after phone lines and internet cut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Police from across Scotland deployed to Shetland as ‘major incident’ declared after phone lines and internet cut

By Lauren Taylor and Chloe Irvine
October 20, 2022, 7:50 am Updated: October 20, 2022, 8:30 pm
Communication lines to Shetland have been cut due to a damaged subsea cable. Photo of Lerwick by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Communication lines to Shetland have been cut due to a damaged subsea cable. Photo of Lerwick by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Shetlanders could be left without any form of communication for two days after an underseas cable was damaged.

The subsea cable connecting Shetland with the Scottish mainland was damaged overnight, rendering phones and internet useless.

The cause of the damage has not yet been confirmed, but Faroese Telecom has said it suspects fishing vessels were involved.

Engineers are working to find a fix, but the emergency situation could last until Saturday, according to council chief executive Maggie Sandison. She has been meeting with emergency service representatives today.

It is understood some services started to come back on for islanders from 4pm but problems continue to persist for others.

Meanwhile, the Scottish First Minister described the outage as a “very serious situation” for Shetland.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman added: “The Scottish Government’s resilience operation has been activated and is in regular contact with the local authority and relevant agencies who are all working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

“We stand ready to provide any support required – ministers have spoken with the local authority and MSP and will continue to monitor the situation closely until it is resolved.

“We are pressing telcoms companies, and the UK Government for firm timelines on restoration as soon as possible.”

Police officers have stepped up patrols for anyone among the 23,000 population who needs help. A major incident has been declared with officers and vehicles being deployed from across Scotland.

The subsea cable connects Shetland and Orkney to the mainland.

They are liaising with fire crews and Coastguard teams to get more resources out to the islands.

Police are also encouraging local residents to check on elderly or vulnerable relatives, neighbours and friends regularly amid concern assistance alarms may also not be operating correctly.

A BT Group spokeswoman said: “Due to a break in a third-party subsea cable connecting Shetland with the Scottish mainland, some phone, broadband and mobile services are affected.

“Engineers are working to divert services via other routes as soon as possible and we’ll provide further updates. Our external subsea provider is also looking to restore their link quickly.

“Anyone who needs to call 999 should try their landline or their mobile, even if they don’t have signal from their own mobile provider.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience.”

How are Shetland residents coping?

Banks in Shetland are unable to give customers money while local shops can only accept cash.

It is understood transport services such as Logainair and Northlink Ferries are unable to let islanders book new journeys using card payments.

Police have announced an emergency hub has been set up at the Tesco car park in Lerwick.

As a result, those living in outer island communities will be left the most isolated by the outage.

It is understood residents are gathering in some Lerwick businesses unaffected by the outage to get online.

Disruptions to services

It is understood some residents may have mobile signal depending on their carrier and Shetland Broadband services are unaffected.

However, some shops are unable to accept card payments while cash machines are out of order.

Additionally, the Shetland Islands Council website has been down for several hours today.

Highlands and Islands Airports confirmed Sumburgh Airport is open despite the loss of all internet and mobile connections.

Some cash machines are not working on the island.

Northlink Ferry services from Aberdeen to the islands have not been disrupted, according to their website.

Repairs to another cable, connecting Shetland and Faroe, are also ongoing after it was damaged last week.

Páll Vesturbú, the head of infrastructure for Faroese Telecom, said the damage was probably caused by a fishing vessel.

He told the BBC: “We expect it will be fishing vessels that damaged the cable but it is very rare that we have two problems at the same time.

“The damage is affecting most of the telecom services to Shetland. There are some services still working but we will try to establish more services during the day if that’s possible.

“We expect it will be fishing vessels that damaged the cable but it is very rare that we have two problems at the same time.”

‘Not acceptable’

Isles MP Alistair Carmichael has raised the issue in parliament after being told it could take up to two days before services are replaced.

MP Alistair Carmichael

Mr Carmichael said: “My constituents in Shetland have very limited access to telephone and broadband services with all the implications this brings for the emergency services, let alone families and businesses.”

Mr Carmichael asked the Secretary of State for a full statement on the incident, as well as to investigate the resilience of services on the island in the longer term.

He added: “For a community of this size to be left without telecommunications for this long is not acceptable.

“Thanks to police, coastguard and other emergency services for stepping up quickly and effectively to minimise the impact and give clear information to those affected. I will be in Shetland from this evening and hope to meet with local partners and emergency services.”

‘Extremely limited telephone and broadband’

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart is in “limited contact” with the Scottish Government to keep updated on what is being done to resolve the incident.

She said: “I want to begin by expressing my gratitude to all the engineers and emergency services who have stepped up so quickly to try and resolve this disruption and reassure residents.

MSP Beatrice Wishart. Photo by Ken Jack/Getty Images.

“My constituents are understandably concerned by the news this morning. There is an extremely limited telephone and broadband service, which has huge repercussions for families and businesses across the islands.

“This kind of disruption points to the fundamental vulnerability of our current island infrastructure. We need long-term changes to create a resilient service that can guarantee residents connectivity, reliability and safety.”

The Scottish Government has been asked what practical and logistical support it is providing during the Shetland outage.

Extra police patrols

Superintendent David Ross explained extra resources from across Scotland would be deployed from Friday and will remain as long as necessary.

He said: “We are advising people not to make non-urgent calls for the time being so that all available lines can be used for emergencies if required.

“In an emergency the public should try calling 999 on their landline or mobile. If that does not work you should go to your nearest police station, ambulance station, fire station or hospital to report an emergency or try flagging down an emergency services vehicle that does not have its blue lights on.

“Officers are patrolling in vehicles and on foot and we are working with partners to make additional resources available.

“I would ask that relatives and neighbours of elderly or vulnerable people check on them regularly. Assistance alarms may not be operating correctly.”

How long will it take to fix?

When the subsea power cable linking the Western Isles to the mainland was damaged in 2020, it took 10 months to lay a new cable.

In the meantime, residents received electricity from diesel generators. Replacing the 20-mile link cost energy firm SSEN £28million.

The Shetland cable carries optical fibre used to provide phone and internet connections.

The islands are about 130 miles from the Scottish mainland so the connection is considerably longer than the one to the Western Isles.

Ian Brown, a partner with Lerwick-based internet provider Shetland Broadband, told the BBC he became aware of a problem just after midnight on Thursday when his home broadband went off.

He said the north cable was broken on October 15 in a clean break, whereas the southern one was not a clean break as there are around 100 fibres in the cable, some of which hadn’t been broken.

Shetland Broadband is still operational because the fibres it uses were not damaged.

Mr Brown added the impact ranged from minor inconvenience for islanders to disruption to businesses and local NHS services that rely on their online connection.

Another example included difficulties delivering 2,000 parcels to Shetland as they were unable to scan them.

Mr Brown stressed it isn’t clear if the cable was “hooked up by a ship or lifted and caught by the currents” describing the event as “very rare.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Avril Allen, conductor of the Back Gaelic Choir from Lewis with their trophies. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Lewis choir win Royal National Mod award they donated in memory of beloved conductor…
Ronald Murray, conductor of the Lochs Gaelic Choir with the Lorn Shield while other members of the choir hold their extensive collection of silverware. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Gaelic choirs from Lochaline and Lewis triumph at the Royal National Mod
Oban Gaelic Choir, winners of the newly introduced accompanied Choir competition with their conductress Sileas Sinclair. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Oban Gaelic Choir wins inaugural competition at the Royal National Mod
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple's close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…
To go with story by David Proctor. School gates across the north-east could remain shut after the summer break due to support staff walking out. Council workers in the Unison in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have opted to take industrial action in August over a 2% pay increase offered to them by Cosla ? the body representing local authorities. Janitorial staff and school cleaners will down tools with the dates for the strikes still to be confirmed. It could mean parents are left to scramble to find childcare if the summer holidays are effectively extended by the walk out. Picture shows; A school with a closure sign hanging on its gate.. Unknown. Supplied by DCT Graphics team Date; Unknown
School strikes back on? Unions renew threats to disrupt services
Jimmy received his MBE at Holyrood Palace in 2006
A survivor's tale: New book charts the remarkable life of Kingussie-born disability campaigner Jimmy…
The ribbon-cutting of the new electric vehicle charging point in Culbokie. From left to right: Bruce Morrison of Ferintosh Community Council, Rasar Rasathurai from the Spar Shop, Becca Purvis from Hitrans, Paul Wadge, volunteer and driver, Janet Bird with grandson Caleb, and bus driver Tony Jankowski. Photo: Jason Hedges.
New Black Isle electric bus charger installed to reduce public transport isolation
Cononish gold mine in Argyll.
Scotgold third-quarter production drops due to mine upgrade
Craig Sutherland, winner of the Premier Grade pibroch piping competition, with the James R Johnston Memorial Trophy and the John T Macrae Cup which he won for the Premier Grade March Strathspey and Reel. Picture: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
In Pictures: Our favourites from The Royal National Mod so far
Gold Medal winners Ruairidh Gray of South Uist and Annie MacDonald of Staffin, Skye with their medals and associated trophies from the competition. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Mod Gold goes west as singers from Skye and South Uist claim victory

Most Read

1
The new stadium is poised to spark the regeneration of the beach
Aberdeen FC’s new stadium will cost £80m… but could bring £1bn boost as part…
2
David Ettles hid his face and ran from court.
Man followed terrified girl, 13, through town then asked her to take him to…
3
Ramunas Smitras was found guilty of sexually assaulting woman in Peterhead.
Night-time intruder guilty of terrifying sex attack in Peterhead mum’s home
4
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lynne Jopp suffered ovarian cancer Picture shows; Lynne Jopp and ovarian cancer symptoms infographic. unknown. Supplied by graphics Date; Unknown
‘I thought I was going through the menopause – but it turned out to…
5
Aberdeen Northern Hotel
Uncertain future for Northern Hotel building in Aberdeen after bar now also shuts for…
6
The plans for the Old Aberdeen shed came in for criticism
Aberdeen University lecturer faces tearing down shed after neighbours complain about ‘monstrosity’ in historic…
7
CR N/A The George Street entrance to the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-04-2021`
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf to open in mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling…
8
The crash happened on Crown Street on October 11. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man in court accused of attempted murder after horror Crown Street crash
9
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. An old lemonade factory, a derelict pub and a disused auction mart could all be given a new lease of life. Picture shows; The old lemonade factory in Buckie.. Buckie. Supplied by Google maps Date; 01/03/2022
Buckie’s old lemonade factory could fizz into new life

More from Press and Journal

Avril Allen, conductor of the Back Gaelic Choir from Lewis with their trophies. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod: Thursday results
The Stooshie: The politics podcast from DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Liz Truss resigns to become shortest-serving prime minister
Pictures from the police patrol from Inverurie Police Station witth PC Elaine Logue and PC Carl Wright. The patrol car. Picture by Chris Sumner. Taken 12/12/2008 generic blue lights
Man charged with conning Inverurie man out of more than £10,000
Soaring eergy prices - which bosses were forced to match leap by leap - were the final straw for Stoneywood Mill before administrators were called in. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.
'It's a shambles': Confusion after Stoneywood Mill workers get sent letter rejecting redundancy pay…
Liz Truss goes back into 10 Downing Street after resigning (Photo: Xinhua/Shutterstock)
The Voice of the North: A general election is the only way to stop…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin after his side's 2-0 victory against Hearts. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists Dons 'won't fear Rangers' in Hampden semi-final
600kg bags of agricultural chemical fertilizer in a row outdoors. Sacks are full and unlabelled with blank white copy space. Trees in the background.; Shutterstock ID 421337515; purchase_order: ; job: ; ae5535ba-58f3-41d8-bc1e-f2eef16a33a8
Richard Wright: Calls for European Commission to tackle fertiliser issues
Col Glen defeated Glengarry 2-1 to win the Single Team Competition. Image: SportPix.
Shinty: Col Glen hoping to make the step up to National Division
Two Just Stop Oil protesters recently threw soup over Vincent Van Gogh's Sunflowers at the National Gallery in London (Photo: Just Stop Oil/PA)
Catherine Deveney: Performance art and protests grab attention, but what legacy are they leaving…
Post Thumbnail
Agile, grippy and fun to drive, the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer doesn't disappoint

Editor's Picks

Most Commented