Date for Aberdeen’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Rangers revealed

The date for Aberdeen’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Rangers has been confirmed.

The Dons will face the Ibrox side at Hampden on Sunday January 15 at 3pm.

Celtic will take on Kilmarnock in the other semi-final a day earlier (5.30pm kick-off).

Both ties will be played at Hampden Park and will be shown exclusively live on Premier Sports.

Ticket information for the games will be announced next week.

The Dons earned their place in the final four of the competition thanks to a 4-1 win against Partick Thistle on Wednesday.