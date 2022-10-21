Date for Aberdeen’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Rangers revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Date for Aberdeen’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Rangers revealed

By Danny Law
October 21, 2022, 11:10 am Updated: October 21, 2022, 11:33 am
Aberdeen and Greenock Morton (2016).
Aberdeen fans at the 2016 League Cup semi-final against Greenock Morton in 2016.

The date for Aberdeen’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Rangers has been confirmed.

The Dons will face the Ibrox side at Hampden on Sunday January 15 at 3pm.

Celtic will take on Kilmarnock in the other semi-final a day earlier (5.30pm kick-off).

Aberdeen fans at Hampden for the 2017 Scottish Cup final.

Both ties will be played at Hampden Park and will be shown exclusively live on Premier Sports.

Ticket information for the games will be announced next week.

The Dons earned their place in the final four of the competition thanks to a 4-1 win against Partick Thistle on Wednesday. 

Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson’s semi-final wish is granted as Dons draw Rangers

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women defender Donna Paterson. (Image: Shutterstock)
A dream to play at Pittodrie again, says Aberdeen Women defender Donna Paterson
Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring against Partick Thistle in the Premier Sports Cup. Image: Shutterstock.
Joe Harper: Rangers could be the best Premier Sports Cup semi-final opponents for Aberdeen
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. Varga and Best Dundee Picture shows; Varga Best. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Date; Unknown
Manchester United legend George Best needed a stiff drink after Zoltán Varga Aberdeen masterclass
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 16: Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson closes down Hearts' Toby Sibbick during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie, on October 16, 2022, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson's semi-final wish is granted as Dons draw Rangers
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack will cover financial shortfall at Pittodrie
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin after his side's 2-0 victory against Hearts. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists Dons 'won't fear Rangers' in Hampden semi-final
Luis Duk Lopes was on target against Partick Thistle. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen fan view: Duk quickly emerging as a cult hero for the Red Army
Archie Knox 1983-05-17 (C)AJL A scene showing Archie Knox overseeing training at Pittodrie alongside players Alan Lyons, John Hewitt and Mark McGhee.
When Archie Knox was followed by Cold War spy on Aberdeen's road to Gothenburg
Aberdeen were beaten 3-1 by Hibs in SWPL 1. (Image: Paul Glendell)
'Football is cruel': Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter disappointed after defeat to Hibernian in…
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 19: Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin at full time during a Premier Sports Cup match between Aberdeen and Partick Thistle at Pittodrie, on October 19, 2022, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
'Now for the final'- Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin targets League Cup glory

Most Read

1
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack will cover financial shortfall at Pittodrie
2
Carly Stafford was caught using a stolen Amazon Firestick when she logged into the owner's Netflix account. Photo: Shutterstock
Woman caught using stolen Amazon Firestick when she logged into owner’s Netflix account
3
The new stadium is poised to spark the regeneration of the beach
Aberdeen FC’s new stadium will cost £80m… but could bring £1bn boost as part…
3
4
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lynne Jopp suffered ovarian cancer Picture shows; Lynne Jopp and ovarian cancer symptoms infographic. unknown. Supplied by graphics Date; Unknown
‘I thought I was going through the menopause – but it turned out to…
5
The crash occurred close to the Bishopmill roundabout. Image: Google Maps
One-car crash causes rush-hour delays in Elgin
6
There's nothing humble about the giant burgers from Humble Burger, which is now in Elgin bar Foggies. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Humble Burger draws in the crowds as former Elgin food truck takes up permanent…
7
The crash happened on Crown Street on October 11. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man in court accused of attempted murder after horror Crown Street crash
8
Bonar Bridge boss Fraser Heath.
Bonar Bridge boss Fraser Heath heartened by high spirits as side target first victory…
9
There were fears that Aboyne Hospital could be closed amid the proposed Aberdeenshire health redesign. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Deeside and upper Donside health redesign scrapped after public outcry

More from Press and Journal

Nairn County boss Steven Mackay is hoping to guide his side to a first win of the season when Strathspey Thistle visit Station Park.
WATCH FREE: Highland League Weekly Friday preview - a crucial Station Park clash and…
Church of Scotland merger
Four Aberdeen parishes merged as Church of Scotland moves forward with reform plans
From Victorian theatres to modern arts spaces, take a look at our pick of the best 12 arts venues across the north and north-east. Picture by Jim Irvine / DC Thomson
12 of the best arts venues across north and north-east of Scotland
New Aberdeen Grammar captain Jack Burnett. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar: Jack Burnett hopes for Rubislaw revival to re-energise National One prospects
Post Thumbnail
Cooking on a Budget: A nutritious pork recipe by chef Ken Hom
Aberdeen chartered accountancy firm Meston Reid & Co has recruited five new accountancy trainees. Pictured from left to right, Zaki Hassan, Eilidh Shore, Ethan Booth, Jessica Stephen and James Chalmers.
Meston Reid & Co takes five new accountancy trainees on board
Highland head coach Davie Carson.
Highland's unbeaten home record will be put to test by Gala, says Davie Carson
aberdeen entertainment quiz
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of stage, screen and music to the test
Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie looking for answers to injury puzzle
Autumn has arrived. Take a look at our top five picks of things to do this weekend. Picture by Shutterstock
Autumnal feasts and Dracula festivals: 5 things to do this weekend

Editor's Picks

Most Commented