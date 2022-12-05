‘We will get Finn home’: Wife of missing dad Finn Creaney thanks community for support

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The wife of missing man Finn Creaney has thanked the community for its support in helping to look for her husband.

Saying she would “bring Finn home” thanks to generous donations to a fundraising campaign, and strong support from the community.

Mr Creaney, 32, a survival instructor at Wildcat Bushcraft, a Bujinkan Kouruu dojo from Inverness, lives with his family in Hill Of Fearn, in Easter Ross.

The couple have a four-year-old child, Luna.

He went missing in March after being dropped off for a walk.

Last seen at Loch Naver on the B873 public road in Sutherland, he is believed to have started his planned walking route around the loch and south to Golspie.

In a hopeful and uplifting message shared on line, his wife Lucy, said she wanted to reach out to everyone to “say thank you again”.

Keep the search strong

She said: “We are so, so grateful for boots on the ground, putting out posters, thinking about Finn, sharing, reposting.

“And of course the fundraiser. We are so grateful for everyone who has donated to the fundraiser. We would not be able to keep the search as strong as we do right if it wasn’t for that fundraiser

“Please please if you can donate anything at all to keep the search strong.

“We are forever grateful to you all.

“We will get Finn home and we are still very, very positive here.”

In a post, she added: “We want to be reunited with Finn as soon as possible!

“It’s been eight months, since Finn was last seen and there is still no trace,

“People don’t just disappear. Finn was of sound mind and the happiest he’s been when last seen so this disappearance is unexplainable and we want answers.”

Mr Creaney is described as 5ft 11in tall, of slim build, with light complexion and freckles on his arms and nose. He has long brown hair down to his lower back and a full brown/ginger beard.

Jacket was a replica of Aragorn’s ranger outfit

He was wearing a long brown leather jacket slightly aged and its a replica of Aragorn’s ranger outfit from Tolkien trilogy Lord of the Rings.

He also had a green wool poncho and green Berghaus rucksack with him, he was wearing brown walking boots going above the ankle.

The family have set up a map to show where people have been searching in and around Sutherland for Mr Creaney.

The post added: “Anyone who may have seen Finn or have any information at all is urged to contact Search for Finn Creaney Facebook page or Police Scotland on 101 or speak to any officer quoting reference 0912 of 28 March.”

Details of how to donate to the fundraising page can be found at JustGiving.