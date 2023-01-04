From Yorkshire to the Highlands: Backpacker ‘gives back’ by making 400-mile trip to maintain bothies for fellow outdoor enthusiasts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

From Yorkshire to the Highlands: Backpacker ‘gives back’ by making 400-mile trip to maintain bothies for fellow outdoor enthusiasts

By Lauren Robertson
January 4, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 4, 2023, 1:13 pm
Ian Furlong (left) with two other MBA volunteers at a bothy on Skye. Image: Ian Furlong
Ian Furlong (left) with two other MBA volunteers at a bothy on Skye. Image: Ian Furlong

A volunteer who travels 400 miles from Yorkshire to maintain a mountain bothy has described the “lovely” way they bring people together.

Hillwalkers, motorcyclists, kayakers and even picnickers are just some of the people who use Scotland’s 84 bothies each year.

These shelters, which can prove essential if the weather turns, are maintained by the Mountain Bothies Association.

Ian Furlong is one of an “interesting and eclectic bunch” of volunteers from the group – regularly making the eight-hour trip from Yorkshire to the north-west Highlands to check on it and carry out works.

Mr Furlong is maintenance organiser for Coire Fionnaraich bothy – a 19th century stalkers cottage.

Ian Furlong overlooks the maintenance of Coire Fionnarraich bothy. Image: Ian Furlong.

He took up the role after retiring early and taking advantage of bothies himself.

“I had sat behind a desk and put a bit of weight on so I thought ‘right, I’m going to backpack around the country for 12 months’,” he said.

“I did, predominantly across Scotland, and I used the bothies a lot. At the end of that I thought ‘these are great’ and I wanted to give something back.”

£45,000 for 2023 work

The MBA looks after 84 bothies in Scotland but only owns two – the other 82 belong to land and estate owners.

As a maintenance organiser, Mr Furlong visits his bothy at least twice per year to give it a tidy, assess its condition and decide whether there is any work needing to be done.

He also holds the role of area organiser for the North West Highlands, meeting with all maintenance organisers and deciding what work needs done in the region’s bothies as a whole.

“If there are little jobs anyone could do we just ask them to get on with it, but one of the main things they do is to feed back about more major work that needs to be done,” said Mr Furlong.

“We’ll then arrange a work party with the necessary skills.”

At the most recent meeting in September it was decided MBA work parties will attempt to carry out around £45,000 worth of improvements in the region next year.

Hard at work

This £45,000 will go towards everything from fixing chimney leaks at bothies to paying for helicopters to fly larger equipment out to remote locations.

Work parties are mostly made up of MBA members who will submit a list of their relevant skills when they first join.

One of the more difficult work parties Mr Furlong has been involved in was replacing the roof of a bothy in a remote location in Skye after it was blown off in last year’s storms.

A work party member taking equipment to a Uags, a remote bothy near Applecross. Image: Ian Furlong.

Mr Furlong makes sure it’s not all hard work though, with work parties also an opportunity for people with similar interests to come together.

He said: “My job is to make sure that logistically everything happens, but also that they have a good time, they are safe, and that they go away well fed thinking they’d like to do it again.”

He added: “It’s lovely really, I’ve got photos from last year of someone taking in the parts of a door on the back of their rucksack then putting it together, that’s right at the simple end of things.”

No one type of bothy user

Like the MBA’s work parties, bothies themselves bring together people who love the outdoors.

“There’s no one type of bothy user,” said Mr Furlong.

Fitting a new window at Coire Fionnaraich. Image: Ian Furlong.

“It ranges from the individual who goes to the bothy just for the purpose of going to the bothy at one end, to the Munroists, hikers, kayakers, mountain bikers or people just stopping for lunch at the other end.”

He believes their use has grown in recent years as people opt for staycations as well as they become more visible on social media.

There is a balance to be struck though, as overcrowding in bothies is less than desirable.

Mr Furlong said: “If I go to a bothy and I’m the only person there I think ‘oh that’s a result’, but of course it’s a bit of a lottery. Some of the popular ones you might go there and there could be 20 to 30 people there.

“As long as you’re prepared to acknowledge that you can have some excellent nights with people you’ve never met before and you’ll never meet again.”

The bothy code

Bothies are for everyone to use, whether alone or in groups of under six, but everyone is asked to abide by the bothy code.

In broad terms, the code requires people to respect other users, the bothy, the surroundings, the estate and the restriction on numbers.

Walking in a door frame and parts to Craig bothy on the coast near Torridon. Image: Ian Furlong.

Neil Stewart, publicity coordinator at the MBA, gave advice to anyone hoping to use one of the bothies the MBA maintains.

“You should be familiar with using a map and compass because many of the bothies are in trackless terrain,” he said.

“If you are going to a bothy you should treat it as if you are going camping without a tent, though in some of the most popular bothies we do advise people to bring a tent because you can only cram so many people into one room.

“Take everything you would take if you were going camping; sleeping bag, mat, food, utensils, that sort of thing.”

Working at Uags bothy earlier this year. Image: Ian Furlong.

The MNA is a charity relying on membership fees and donations to fund its work maintaining bothies around the country.

You can find out more about getting involved and becoming a member on the MBA website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Watten Parish Church is among the eight Caithness kirks that could close. Image: Google Maps
'Some churches will have to close, that's the reality': Plans to close eight Caithness…
Under-investment in social housing, both rural and urban, is causing issues. Image: Sunny Celeste/imageBROKER/Shutterstock
Tens of thousands of rural homes face energy costs of more than £30,000
The A82 Inverness to Fort William road was closed for a short time following a one-vehicle crash. Image: Google Maps
A82 Inverness to Fort William road reopens following one-vehicle crash
Figures reveal how many people have died on roads in the Highlands and Islands in the last decade. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Map shows the scale of fatal crashes in the Highlands and Islands in the…
Bunloit peatlands.
Highlands Rewilding reaches £500,000 crowdfunding target in just a month
The Stoltman Strength Centre is in Invergordon. Image: Primal
World's strongest brothers' Invergordon gym gets funding lift in new partnership
Donnie McKinnon was killed in St Lucia. Image: Facebook
DNA could be key to solving murder of Scot killed in St Lucia shooting
Black and white illustration of teacher tools suggesting teachers who quite during the pandemic
How many teachers called it quits during the pandemic?
John and Lorna Norgrove first visited Afghanistan shortly after their wedding in 1972
Then and now: Why Afghanistan stirs conflicting emotions for John and Lorna Norgrove
Paul McCartney, John Lennon and George Harrison on stage in 1963 after The Beatles became superstars. Image: Shutterstock.
When The Beatles struggled to find fans in Elgin and Dingwall

Most Read

1
Police were called to a property on Gort Road on Tuesday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate sudden death of man in Aberdeen
2
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
8
3
Gordon MacCrae outside his lodge at the park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Lossiemouth caravan park owner ‘stuck’ as fees increase by more than 50% despite site…
3
4
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
5
Pam Milne's eyebrows have been singed off after a gas canister exploded at a Nisa on Garthdee Drive. Image: Pam Milne and Google Maps.
Aberdeen woman’s eyebrows are singed off after ‘gas canister’ bursts into flames at Garthdee…
6
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
7
Businessman in Empty Office Space; Shutterstock ID 1755768905; purchase_order: ; job:
Could Elon Musk’s ‘back to the office’ clarion call be the saviour for Aberdeen…
8
Under-investment in social housing, both rural and urban, is causing issues. Image: Sunny Celeste/imageBROKER/Shutterstock
Tens of thousands of rural homes face energy costs of more than £30,000
9
Plans for the Glenbervie Estate and the KIldrummy Estate feature in our latest round-up
Macphie boss splitting Glenbervie manse as living costs soar, while mega-rich new American owners…
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Emergency services were called to the crash near Tyrie Primary at lunchtime. Image: Shutterstock.
Motorist arrested following two-vehicle crash near Fraserburgh
Two people are currently being rescued from the water at Potarch Bridge near Banchory
Two council workers rescued by fire service after getting stuck under Potarch Bridge on…
Field of Deere raised more than £6,000 for two children's charities last year. Image: Anne MacPherson
Field of Deere set to return in March
The much-loved Aberdeen Race for Life is back. Image: Kenny Elrick.
Race for Life is back: Walkers, joggers and runners encouraged to take part in…
nuart aberdeen 2022 awards
Two Nuart Aberdeen artworks shortlisted for global street art awards
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin and Jonny Hayes look dejected at full-time after the 0-0 Premiership draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Willie Miller: January likely to make or break season for Jim Goodwin's Aberdeen
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13691892bl) Matty Kennedy (33) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Ross County at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Ross County, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 02-01-2033 - 02 Jan 2023
Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy urges Red Army to keep the faith
Gregor Townsend restored Finn Russell to the Scotland team without requiring even a training session. Image: SNS
What's in store for Scottish Rugby in 2023?
Professor Fiona Burnett speaking to growers at a previous event.
Thainstone Centre to host workshop as part of agronomy roadshow return
Clarity walk
Founder of Clarity Walk talks future following £20,000 cash boost

Editor's Picks

Most Commented