Cabrach Estate buried waste investigation closed as advisory letter issued to Tory donor owner

By Sean McAngus
January 4, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 4, 2023, 1:35 pm
Two sites of waste that sparked the SEPA probe which has been closed.
Two sites of waste that sparked the SEPA probe which has been closed.

A Moray estate at the centre of a buried waste probe has taken the “appropriate measures” to tackle the issue, according to inspectors.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) investigation into the Cabrach Estate is finished.

The 48,000-acre estate, owned by London businessman and Tory donor Dr Christopher Moran, is located south of Dufftown.

In October 2021, The Press And Journal’s front page revealed that the estate was facing allegations of waste being buried underground.

A member of the public had raised the alarm to the government watchdog.

Press and Journal front page about Sepa investigation into Moray Estate.

Soon after, investigators discovered two sites of buried waste at the estate after conducting an investigation.

At the time, Moray MSP Richard Lochhead described the development at the Cabrach Estate as “alarming”.

Then in the December, the waste was cleared and investigators said that they had found no evidence of the waste affecting the water supply.

What has happened now?

Now Sepa has issued an advisory letter to the Cabrach Estate after closing their investigation over buried waste.

This method aims to give people a better understanding of what needs to be done to comply with environmental obligations.

Dr Moran and the Cabrach and Glenfiddich Estate have not responded to requests for comment.

Cabrach Estate owner Christopher Moran.

A Sepa spokeswoman said officers met the landowner on two occasions, in October and November 2021. They found two locations within the estate containing waste.

She added: “The landowner fully cooperated with Sepa and took appropriate measures to remediate and remove the waste materials when identified and to prevent further incidents.

“In line with Sepa’s enforcement policy, the landowner was issued an advisory letter and the investigation is now considered closed.”

Got a story?

If you have a Moray story that needs to be told, get in touch by emailing sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk or by calling 07813 400566.

