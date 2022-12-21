Aberdeen fan view: A painful collapse but much-criticised Aberdeen were far more competitive

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Poor old Jim Goodwin. What a week.

For much of last night, he will have been rehearsing his face of underplayed vindication.

For all that he spent the weekend hearing all about his boring team of low-blockers, he was promptly celebrating fielding the first Aberdeen side since 1996 to reach a half-century of competitive goals before Christmas – and that with a month off for the World Cup.

Not since Gordon Strachan tucked home the Dons’ third against Beveren in 1983 has any Aberdeen squad hit the fifty mark in fewer minutes of gametime. Five, including that of two seasons ago, never made it at all.

Strachan – indeed, any member of that vaunted side – would have been elated to have produced a strike of such quality as that which brought up the milestone.

Duk has displayed many extraordinary physical qualities in his short time at Pittodrie but nothing more jaw-dropping than the technical skill involved in a stunning free kick which most, not least Allan McGregor, were expecting to favour the finesse of Leighton Clarkson.

Devastation at full-time shouldn’t overwrite competitive spirit

If the latter was put out by the demotion, he wasn’t long in reminding everyone of his own talents, and within a dozen minutes of action the bruised Dons were suddenly in sight of a validating three points.

Sadly, having defended so stoutly for upwards of three hours since the league’s resumption, Kelle Roos’ spill at the worst possible moment incited panic, and the Reds dissolved into a desperate, defeated mess inside their own box.

But the devastation at full-time should not overwrite how competitive the much-criticised Aberdeen had been, and must be quickly forgotten.

More games come around fast: ones in which the prolific Dons will be pushing on the front foot. The season’s story is not yet written; this week will be a mere footnote.