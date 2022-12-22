Ten challenges facing Highland Council in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ten challenges facing Highland Council in 2023

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
December 22, 2022, 5:00 pm
Highland Council chambers will be the scene of many a difficult decision in 2023. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Highland Council chambers will be the scene of many a difficult decision in 2023. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Between Covid recovery, the cost of living crisis, war in Ukraine and the death of the Queen, 2022 had a lot going on.

So much so, that the word “unprecedented” has started to ring as a cliché.

Yet 2023 won’t be a walk in the park either. Like councils all over the UK, Highland faces a battle to nail down its budget and maintain its services.

On top of that, it needs a new chief executive to get the job done.

Here are the 10 big challenges facing Highland Council in the year ahead.

1. Slashing the capital plan

Councillors recently admitted that they can’t afford their £1 billion capital plan. With costs shooting up by 20-40%, many projects will have to be scaled back or cut completely. This has potential to spark a huge row as members fight for their own patch.

2. Protecting jobs

With a revenue budget gap of £40.9 million, Highland Council is undertaking a huge workforce review. It’s put a freeze on recruitment and admits it will most likely have to shed 500 jobs through natural wastage. However, administration leaders say they’ll do everything in their power to prevent redundancies.

3. Recruiting a new chief executive

There may be a recruitment freeze, but the council still needs to find a new boss. Highland Council recently advertised for an interim CEO, and will soon begin the search for a replacement for Donna Manson.

Donna Manson helped Highland Council through considerable challenges in recent years, and the search is on to find a replacement chief executive. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

4. Closing all but five key offices

Highland Council has around 50 small administrative centres scattered across the region. Now, in a bid to save £1 million and modernise its estate, the council is looking to focus all its office work around five key hubs. This involves a big operation to move staff and then sell, transfer or demolish unwanted buildings.

5. Repairing council homes

With its housing budget in the red and contractors hard to come by, councillors recently agreed to pause all non-emergency repairs on its council houses. However, neglect could lead to a bigger repair bill down the line. Then there’s the small matter of rolling out much-needed heating, insulation and double glazing across its older stock to deal with the cost of living crisis.

Highland Council is working to modernise its housing stock to provide warmer homes in the cost of living crisis. Image: Shutterstock.

6. Review of residential childcare

Highland Council’s health and social care committee wants to stop spending so much money on children’s homes, and target that money on early intervention instead. This makes sense, but closing children’s homes is a difficult and sensitive job – as the recent controversy around Wick’s Avonlea has shown.

7. Rubbish challenges for Highland Council

Highland Council has set ambitious climate change targets and is committed to sending less waste to landfill. This includes more household recycling, and reducing the size of household rubbish bins. While it will frustrate some households, the council hopes it will encourage a change of mindset.

8. Funding deal for nurseries

The closing months of 2022 were dominated by a big row over how much Highland Council pays its partner nurseries. Nurseries accused the council of “ghosting” the consultation process and keeping national funding for itself. The council eventually agreed a small interim rate increase, but a wider review of the funding deal is underway.

Highland nurseries are campaigning for an increase in the hourly rate it receives from the council. Image: Stramash Outdoor Nurseries.

9. School performance

Last year, the council faced heavy criticism for landing at the bottom of the league table for primary school literacy and numeracy. The Highlands was also underperforming in exam results. The latest data suggests it’s made a big step in the right direction, but education chairman John Finlayson says the improvement journey must continue.

10. And then there’s roads

This wouldn’t be a Highland Council challenges list without an honourable mention for roads. Last Christmas, new figures emerged showing that 39% of Highland roads are in need of repair. Now, a potentially harsh winter will only add to the council’s pothole woes. And with every council department asked to cut its budget by 15%, there could be more trouble ahead.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented