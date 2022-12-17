No regrets. Councillor Andrew Jarvie quits the Tory group on Highland Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

No regrets. Councillor Andrew Jarvie quits the Tory group on Highland Council

By John Ross
December 17, 2022, 6:00 am
Councillor Andrew Jarvie has resigned from the Conservative group on Highland Council
Councillor Andrew Jarvie has resigned from the Conservative group on Highland Council

Outspoken Highland councillor Andrew Jarvie has quit the Tory group on the authority.

Councillor Jarvie, who represents Wick and East Caithness, says he will now sit as a Highland unionist.

He confirmed his resignation following the most recent meeting of the full Highland Council.

During the meeting, Mr Jarvie was told by council convener Bill Lobban to apologise for remarks directed at the authority’s chef executive Donna Manson.

The comments were made during a discussion on the Avonlea care home in Wick which is earmarked for closure.

Comments removed from council webcast

Mr Jarvie’s remarks have been removed from the recorded webcast of the meeting on the Highland Council website.

But Tory group leader Helen Crawford is seen telling Ms Manson: “I want to disassociate myself and my group from Councillor Jarvie’s comments that have been  levelled towards you in your capacity as chief executive.

“Wholeheartedly, I do not condone that. I just want to make that very clear.”

Andrew Jarvie and his mother, Barbara, who were elected to Highland Council in May

As other councillors applauded the comments, Ms Manson said: “Thank you, it’s appreciated. It’s unacceptable, our staff have no right of reply. That was unacceptable.”

Mr Lobban also thanked Ms Crawford and said her remarks were appreciated by all members.

After the meeting, Mr Jarvie said he took exception to Ms Crawford’s support for the chief executive and council “whose own actions have led to a bunch of kids who are without their parents being made homeless before Christmas”.

He said the closure would also affect 20 members of staff.

“I’ve never been more disgusted about anything I’ve seen in my political career”, he said.

“I just quit on the spot. I cannot morally be part of that. It’s unfathomable.”

No regrets

Mr Jarvie claimed there was “secrecy” around decisions on Avonlea and a meeting had been held with the chief executive to discuss its future.

However he added: “It was planned to be closed from the start. There was never any intention clearly to keep it open. Now Caithness is without any facility to look after children.”

He said he had no regrets about resigning: “It’s a conscience thing. I will do and go wherever that enables me to do my job most effectively.

“But at this point in time I cannot do my job and be effective in the Conservative party.

“At the end of the day it’s not about a career, it’s what matters to people you support and the taxpayer.

“I’d become used to seeing pretty shocking things, but I’ve never seen anything so appalling. It typifies how cold and uncaring the council is. What are their priorities?”

Highland Council chief executive Donna Manson.

Ms Crawford later said: “This was not about the Avonlea Care Home.

“I, along with every Highland councillor,  care deeply about the children for whom we have responsibility and my group will continue to put their rights at the forefront of our policy making and lobbying.

“This was about the language used by Councillor Andrew Jarvie in the public chamber.”

A council spokeswoman said it does not comment on member conduct.

Regarding the future of Avonlea, she said: “Highland Council officers continue to work closely with the Care Inspectorate who are aware of our planned closure of this service.

“There continues to be careful planning for each child and those young adults involved.”

Outspoken critic

A Scottish Conservative spokesperson said: “We can confirm Councillor Andrew Jarvie resigned from the party on Wednesday before the council meeting took place the following day.

“The party doesn’t condone the language used by Mr Jarvie whose comments were premeditated.

“We, including Councillor Helen Crawford and the Highland Council Conservative Group, are categorically against any potential closure of this kind which would have a negative impact on children in the area.”

Mr Jarvie was elected to the Wick and East Caithness ward in May having previously served in Inverness South since 2017.

He is a frequent outspoken critic of the council and has proposed breaking up the authority.

It was announced last month than Donna Manson, the council’s chief executive since 2018, will leave the post in February for a job with Devon County Council.

