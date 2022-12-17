No regrets. Councillor Andrew Jarvie quits the Tory group on Highland Council

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Outspoken Highland councillor Andrew Jarvie has quit the Tory group on the authority.

Councillor Jarvie, who represents Wick and East Caithness, says he will now sit as a Highland unionist.

He confirmed his resignation following the most recent meeting of the full Highland Council.

During the meeting, Mr Jarvie was told by council convener Bill Lobban to apologise for remarks directed at the authority’s chef executive Donna Manson.

The comments were made during a discussion on the Avonlea care home in Wick which is earmarked for closure.

Comments removed from council webcast

Mr Jarvie’s remarks have been removed from the recorded webcast of the meeting on the Highland Council website.

But Tory group leader Helen Crawford is seen telling Ms Manson: “I want to disassociate myself and my group from Councillor Jarvie’s comments that have been levelled towards you in your capacity as chief executive.

“Wholeheartedly, I do not condone that. I just want to make that very clear.”

As other councillors applauded the comments, Ms Manson said: “Thank you, it’s appreciated. It’s unacceptable, our staff have no right of reply. That was unacceptable.”

Mr Lobban also thanked Ms Crawford and said her remarks were appreciated by all members.

After the meeting, Mr Jarvie said he took exception to Ms Crawford’s support for the chief executive and council “whose own actions have led to a bunch of kids who are without their parents being made homeless before Christmas”.

He said the closure would also affect 20 members of staff.

“I’ve never been more disgusted about anything I’ve seen in my political career”, he said.

“I just quit on the spot. I cannot morally be part of that. It’s unfathomable.”

No regrets

Mr Jarvie claimed there was “secrecy” around decisions on Avonlea and a meeting had been held with the chief executive to discuss its future.

However he added: “It was planned to be closed from the start. There was never any intention clearly to keep it open. Now Caithness is without any facility to look after children.”

He said he had no regrets about resigning: “It’s a conscience thing. I will do and go wherever that enables me to do my job most effectively.

“But at this point in time I cannot do my job and be effective in the Conservative party.

“At the end of the day it’s not about a career, it’s what matters to people you support and the taxpayer.

“I’d become used to seeing pretty shocking things, but I’ve never seen anything so appalling. It typifies how cold and uncaring the council is. What are their priorities?”

Ms Crawford later said: “This was not about the Avonlea Care Home.

“I, along with every Highland councillor, care deeply about the children for whom we have responsibility and my group will continue to put their rights at the forefront of our policy making and lobbying.

“This was about the language used by Councillor Andrew Jarvie in the public chamber.”

A council spokeswoman said it does not comment on member conduct.

Regarding the future of Avonlea, she said: “Highland Council officers continue to work closely with the Care Inspectorate who are aware of our planned closure of this service.

“There continues to be careful planning for each child and those young adults involved.”

Outspoken critic

A Scottish Conservative spokesperson said: “We can confirm Councillor Andrew Jarvie resigned from the party on Wednesday before the council meeting took place the following day.

“The party doesn’t condone the language used by Mr Jarvie whose comments were premeditated.

“We, including Councillor Helen Crawford and the Highland Council Conservative Group, are categorically against any potential closure of this kind which would have a negative impact on children in the area.”

Mr Jarvie was elected to the Wick and East Caithness ward in May having previously served in Inverness South since 2017.

He is a frequent outspoken critic of the council and has proposed breaking up the authority.

It was announced last month than Donna Manson, the council’s chief executive since 2018, will leave the post in February for a job with Devon County Council.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE