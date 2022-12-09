Highland Council leader tells staff ‘we have your backs’ amid fears of 500 job losses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News

Highland Council leader tells staff ‘we have your backs’ amid fears of 500 job losses

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
December 9, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 9, 2022, 7:55 am
Raymond Bremner
Leader Raymond Bremner offered reassurances to Highland Council employees over the council's budget problems. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Councillor Raymond Bremner sought to reassure Highland Council’s 10,000 employees that they would do everything possible to avoid redundancies.

His words came as a new report detailed up to 500 job losses and swingeing service cuts.

Senior councillors and executives said they’re working to ‘reduce, reshape and review’ the workforce rather than make redundancies.

However, opposition members pressed the administration to share details of their plans. “You talk a good game, but every time you fail,” said Mr Christie.

No redundancies, wherever possible

Highland Council’s financial crisis report struck a suitably sombre tone in the chamber at today’s meeting.

Mr Bremner opened the debate with a direct address to staff.

“Cosla is dealing with the exact same challenges that we are, so we’re not unique. The message to employees is, you’re not alone. We’re all having to deal with this together. The frustration is that we’re not at that point of any clarity right now.”

Mr Bremner said the council has the ears of ministers who can help. He continued:

“I want to make sure that our employees, especially at this time of year, know that we have their backs as much as we possibly can – so that next year they can still see another Christmas.”

Outgoing chief executive Donna Manson is aiming to avoid redundancies by reshaping services. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Mr Bremner’s pledge reflects the increasingly concerning picture around the council’s finances. Bosses have been asked to save 15% across service budgets.

In September, Highland Council said it had a ‘no redundancies’ policy. Within weeks, the words ‘wherever possible’ had been tagged on.

And in a presentation delivered to employees, the council said it’s aiming to reduce its workforce by 500 jobs in 2023/24.

While the council stresses this will be achieved through vacancy management, it’s still a sizeable reduction in the Highland workforce.

Senior councillors sought to calm the waters. Education chairman John Finlayson said if members work together, the Highlands will “weather this perfect storm.”

‘Have you expressed your outrage yet?’

However, opposition councillors poured scorn on this rhetoric.

Councillor Andrew Jarvie questioned the truthfulness both of current budget projections and previous figures. With Highland Council predicting a £40.9 million budget gap, he asked how the leader felt about a £2 billion underspend at Scottish Government level.

“Have you expressed your outrage yet?” he asked.

Mr Jarvie went on to press political leaders for details of which jobs would be protected, which services cut and how the savings targets will be applied.

Budget leader Derek Louden said the administration is going to Scottish ministers with ideas, not problems.

Tory councillors asked if Highland Council leaders are passing on their “outrage” to Scottish ministers over budget challenges. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

But Mr Christie asked: “What are those ideas?”

His Liberal Democrat colleague David Gregg picked up on part of the report stating that some services may have to be removed altogether. He asked: which ones?

Mr Christie concluded: “You say we’re all in this together, but also that it’s premature to tell us anything. You talk a good game on partnership and collaboration, but every time you fail.”

Mr Louden emphasised the unprecedented nature of the financial crisis, and said the administration would share its plans as soon it could.

In a bid to speed them up, Mr Christie proposed a special meeting of council in January. However, his motion was defeated by 41 votes to 27.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from News

Thousands of fans waited in line to pay their respects to Pele on Monday (Matias Delacroix/AP)
Pele to be buried today after lying in state at Urbano Caldeira stadium
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on field (Jeff Dean/AP)
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on field
British pair among four killed in helicopter collision in Australia (Adam Davy/PA)
British pair among four killed in helicopter collision in Australia
Mark Cavendish and wife Peta were threatened at their home in the Ongar area of Essex at about 2.35am on November 27 last year, with their children witnessing the incident.
Trial to begin of two men accused of robbing cyclist Mark Cavendish and his…
What the papers say – January 3 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – January 3
Michael van Gerwen cruised into the final (Zac Goodwin/PA)
No one is going stop me, says Michael van Gerwen after cruising into final
The crash occurred around on Australia’s Gold Coast (Danny Lawson/PA)
Two UK citizens among four killed in mid-air helicopter crash in Australia
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have won 14 of 16 Premier League games this season (Adam Davy/PA)
Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to stay realistic during Premier League title chase
Fans pay their respects to the late Brazilian football great Pele, who lies in state at Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos (Matias Delacroix/AP)
Brazilians mourn Pele at the stadium where he got his start
Jurgen Klopp felt Liverpool did not cope with Brentford’s ‘chaos’ (David Davies/PA)
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool could not deal with Brentford’s ‘chaos’

Most Read

1
Leader Raymond Bremner offered reassurances to Highland Council employees over the council's budget problems. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Leader Raymond Bremner offered reassurances to Highland Council employees over the council's budget problems. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Leader Raymond Bremner offered reassurances to Highland Council employees over the council's budget problems. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
Leader Raymond Bremner offered reassurances to Highland Council employees over the council's budget problems. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Leader Raymond Bremner offered reassurances to Highland Council employees over the council's budget problems. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Leader Raymond Bremner offered reassurances to Highland Council employees over the council's budget problems. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Leader Raymond Bremner offered reassurances to Highland Council employees over the council's budget problems. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
Leader Raymond Bremner offered reassurances to Highland Council employees over the council's budget problems. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Leader Raymond Bremner offered reassurances to Highland Council employees over the council's budget problems. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Leader Raymond Bremner offered reassurances to Highland Council employees over the council's budget problems. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Leader Raymond Bremner offered reassurances to Highland Council employees over the council's budget problems. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Leader Raymond Bremner offered reassurances to Highland Council employees over the council's budget problems. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Leader Raymond Bremner offered reassurances to Highland Council employees over the council's budget problems. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Leader Raymond Bremner offered reassurances to Highland Council employees over the council's budget problems. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Leader Raymond Bremner offered reassurances to Highland Council employees over the council's budget problems. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Leader Raymond Bremner offered reassurances to Highland Council employees over the council's budget problems. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Leader Raymond Bremner offered reassurances to Highland Council employees over the council's budget problems. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Leader Raymond Bremner offered reassurances to Highland Council employees over the council's budget problems. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented