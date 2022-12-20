REVEALED: The five ‘key hubs’ Highland Council will keep open in £1m savings blitz

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
REVEALED: The five ‘key hubs’ Highland Council will keep open in £1m savings blitz

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
December 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
Highland Council is aiming to close all but five of its offices across the region.
Highland Council is aiming to close all but five of its offices across the region. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Highland Council is conducting a review of its office estate in the hopes of saving more than a million pounds in operating costs.

Details have now emerged of the full scale of the proposed closures.

The council hopes to focus all its administration into five key hubs. The flagship building will be the existing headquarters in Glenurquhart Road, Inverness.

Highland Council will also retain administrative offices in Dingwall, Wick, Fort William and Portree.

However, all the council’s other administrative buildings are “in scope” for closure.

A report for the redesign board states: “The presumption will be that all
other buildings carrying out these functions are to close in the shortest reasonably
practicable timescale possible.”

The council say its work to date has already delivered £160,000 savings, and will save £1 million by the end of the next financial year.

Which buildings will close?

Highland Council has already started preparing to move staff out of offices across the region.

These include High Life Highland offices in Ardross and Dingwall.

In Inverness, the council has moved out of Culcabock Child Guidance Centre and staff will leave the Trading Standards Office and Dochfour huts by the end of March 2023.

Highland Council hopes to redevelop its property on Culcabock Avenue into housing. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Nairn finance office staff are moving to the local court house, and the council is looking at options to move staff out of portacabins in Dingwall too.

Up in Thurso, the council’s service point will move from the Burgh chambers to Caithness Horizons.

One of the most controversial proposals is an overhaul of Inverness Town House. In a separate report to the redesign board, the council says it’s considering whether office space is the best use for the landmark building.

Instead, Highland Council hopes to stop using the Townhouse for office space, saving £233,000 in rent payments to the common good fund, which owns the building.

More properties may go

These changes look set to deliver a six figure saving, but the Highland Council report suggests they could go even further.

Offices make up just 20% of Highland Council’s property portfolio. To deliver bigger savings, the council is also considering closures across its school estate and depots.

That operation will be trickier, and is still up for discussion.

Highland Council is looking to save money on office rent at Inverness Town House.

But the other 50 small offices across Highland Council are likely to vastly reduce. The properties left behind will be put up for community asset transfer or sold on the open market.

At the same time, the council has admitted it will need to make a “significant capital investment” in its Glenurquhart Road headquarters. This is to provide more space for staff and files from other offices, and create a more modern, open plan layout.

The report does not provide figures of the planned investment in the Inverness HQ, but it’s likely to be a hot topic for discussion at the budget meeting early next year.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE

