Home News Highlands & Islands

New Year Honours: Founder of Dingwall Puffin Pool accepts MBE on behalf of community

By Lauren Robertson
December 30, 2022, 10:30 pm
Malcolm Steven has been made an MBE. Image: Malcolm Steven.
Malcolm Steven has been made an MBE. Image: Malcolm Steven.

Malcolm Steven has been made an MBE for his role as part of a team who founded the Puffin Hydrotherapy Pool in Dingwall.

In 1992, Dr Steven was working as a consultant rheumatologist for the NHS in a “quirky” hospital in Strathpeffer when the unit was moved to an old maternity ward in Dingwall.

Concerned there weren’t the correct facilities, a volunteer group was formed to fundraise for a heated pool for hydrotherapy.

Dr Steven said: “When I was training, drugs and operations were the answer to everything, but there are huge areas of medicine where that is not the answer or the complete answer.

“Particularly with arthritis and other painful conditions, physiotherapy is a big part of dealing with it, and that was only available on a very limited basis.”

A huge £400,000 was raised by patients, families and local businesses and communities and the Puffin Pool was opened.

A session at the Puffin Pool in 2018. Image: Andrew Smith/ DC Thomson.

An award for everyone

Dr Steven has been made an MBE for his role as founder and trustee of the Puffin Hydrotherapy Pool charity. When he first got the call he correctly assumed it was to do with the pool, but he did not think it would be for him specifically.

He said he had only accepted on the basis the award would recognise the work of all the “fine folk” involved in it.

“This is really an award for a million people,” he said.

“My input was only really a small part of an enormous wheel, which is why it was so successful. If you do accept these things – and I did give some thought as to whether I should – you realise it’s more for the organisation.”

The Puffin Pool Hydrotherapy Pool Charity works in collaboration with Highland Council and NHS Highland, with day to day management undertaken by High Life Highland.

Dr Steven added: “None of it would be possible without the professional carers, the High Life Highland staff and the physiotherapists who run the pool on a day to day basis.

“Similarly, a succession of people have given their time to the committee who have led fundraising and managed the pool over the last 30 years.”

Still fundraising

The Puffin Pool not only benefits those with arthritis, but also for disabled children and adults who visit from across the Highlands.

The pool had around 30,000 visits in the year before Covid – including those who attended multiple times for weekly visits.

Now retired from the NHS and from his active role in the charity, Dr Steven highlighted the fact ongoing fundraising is still needed to ensure it keeps providing a vital service.

Posted by Puffin Hydrotherapy Pool on Tuesday, 15 November 2022

He said: “I think it’s quite pertinent today because with the NHS waiting lists going through the roof with Covid, particularly up here, there are a lot of people waiting for joint operations and they’re the kind of people who this treatment could help while they wait.

“This is part of a big health picture that isn’t just drugs and operations.”

You can find out more about donating to support the Puffin Pool here.

