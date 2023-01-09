Man in hospital after car and lorry crash on the A9 near Aviemore

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One man has been taken to hospital after a car and lorry collided near Aviemore. Perth to Inverness road.

The incident occurred at around 4.30pm on the A9 Inverness to Perth road, between the north and south junctions into Aviemore.

Police confirmed that the driver of the car was taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries are unknown.

Nobody else was hurt.

The A9 was closed in both directions for more than three and half hours, with cars being rerouted through the centre of Aviemore.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a car and a lorry on the A9 near Aviemore shortly after 4.30pm on Monday, January 9.

“One man has been taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment. Recovery has been arranged for the car.”