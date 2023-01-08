Iconic Highland hotel all set for £1million refurbishment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Iconic Highland hotel all set for £1million refurbishment

By Mike Merritt
January 8, 2023, 11:32 am
Highland Coast Hotels has acquired Plockton Inn.
Highland Coast Hotels chairman David Whiteford (left) takes ownership of the Plockton Inn. Image: Highland Coast Hotels.

A well-known watering hole in a Highland village, made famous by iconic film and TV, is to undergo a £1million refurbishment.

The Plockton Inn was snapped-up last year by a hotel chain that has been acquiring properties throughout the North.

The plans include sprucing up the one-time home of the great Gaelic poet Sorley MacLean, who was headmaster of Plockton High School between 1956 and 1972.

The refurbishment this winter will see the 14 bedrooms being reduced to 12 to allow for larger en suite bathrooms for certain rooms, and complete redecoration of all other bedrooms, bathrooms and corridors.

Sympathetic refurbishment

This includes all rooms in both the main hotel, and the newly named Sorley’s House opposite after the famous poet, for whom this was home for a number of years.

In addition, the restaurant and dining areas and the bar will all enjoy a sympathetic refurbishment, retaining the existing period features in all areas.

Highland Coast Hotels took over the Plockton Inn in Wester Ross with its adjoining seafood restaurant for an undisclosed price last year.

Highland Coast Hotels chairman David Whiteford standing by the Royal Marine Hotel Brora.
Highland Coast Hotels chairman David Whiteford. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Plockton Inn joined other hotels acquired by the group – including the Kylesku Hotel in Sutherland, Newton Lodge in Unapool, the Royal Golf Hotel in Dornoch and the Royal Marine Hotel in Brora.

Last year, Highland Coast Hotels received a £4.45 million publicly-backed investment as a loan from state-funded Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB) to boost jobs and training for the local area.

The funds will be used to improve accommodation options for tourists by upgrading four hotels as well as create up to 40 full time equivalent jobs through investment in the local supply chain.

As with its other properties, Highland Coast Hotels will establish a community liaison group in Plockton to act as a forum for locals to give feedback on the plans.

It took over after 25 years of ownership of the Plockton Inn, by Kenny and Mary Gollan and Susan Trowbridge.

