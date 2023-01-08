Iconic Highland hotel all set for £1million refurbishment

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A well-known watering hole in a Highland village, made famous by iconic film and TV, is to undergo a £1million refurbishment.

The Plockton Inn was snapped-up last year by a hotel chain that has been acquiring properties throughout the North.

The plans include sprucing up the one-time home of the great Gaelic poet Sorley MacLean, who was headmaster of Plockton High School between 1956 and 1972.

The refurbishment this winter will see the 14 bedrooms being reduced to 12 to allow for larger en suite bathrooms for certain rooms, and complete redecoration of all other bedrooms, bathrooms and corridors.

Sympathetic refurbishment

This includes all rooms in both the main hotel, and the newly named Sorley’s House opposite after the famous poet, for whom this was home for a number of years.

In addition, the restaurant and dining areas and the bar will all enjoy a sympathetic refurbishment, retaining the existing period features in all areas.

Highland Coast Hotels took over the Plockton Inn in Wester Ross with its adjoining seafood restaurant for an undisclosed price last year.

Plockton Inn joined other hotels acquired by the group – including the Kylesku Hotel in Sutherland, Newton Lodge in Unapool, the Royal Golf Hotel in Dornoch and the Royal Marine Hotel in Brora.

Last year, Highland Coast Hotels received a £4.45 million publicly-backed investment as a loan from state-funded Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB) to boost jobs and training for the local area.

The funds will be used to improve accommodation options for tourists by upgrading four hotels as well as create up to 40 full time equivalent jobs through investment in the local supply chain.

As with its other properties, Highland Coast Hotels will establish a community liaison group in Plockton to act as a forum for locals to give feedback on the plans.

It took over after 25 years of ownership of the Plockton Inn, by Kenny and Mary Gollan and Susan Trowbridge.