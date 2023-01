[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield semi-final between Huntly and Fraserburgh has been postponed due to snow.

The Black and Golds and the Broch were due to clash tonight at Christie Park with a final place against Buckie Thistle up for grabs.

But the inclement weather in recent days means the fixture has had to be called off and will now take place next Wednesday with kick-off at 8pm.