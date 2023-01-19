13 churches to close across Inverness and Nairn in sweeping Church of Scotland reforms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

13 churches to close across Inverness and Nairn in sweeping Church of Scotland reforms

By John Ross
January 19, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 19, 2023, 4:12 pm
The East Church building in the centre of Inverness is due to be released for re-use or sale this year. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The East Church building in the centre of Inverness is due to be released for re-use or sale this year. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Church buildings in Inverness and Nairn are set to close and congregations united under a major shake-up confirmed by the Church of Scotland.

The East Church and Trinity Church buildings in the city are both set to shut by the end of this year.

St Stephen’s Church may also go following discussions on its future use.

The Kirk will release a further 11 buildings across the expanded Inverness Presbytery which now includes West Moray.

They include Ardersier where Dame Helen Mirren married director Taylor Hackford in 1997.

Two others are under review, but the Kirk has stressed the proposals will not result in the loss of any congregations.

At the same time, the number of ministers and support staff will drop by nearly 10 to 26.5.

Church of Scotland has too many buildings

The changes are part of a cost-cutting exercise by the Church which says it has too many buildings, including some not fit for purpose without major investment.

It follows a nationwide review following the 2021 General Assembly which called on each presbytery to become more effective.

Under the five-year plan, surplus or unsuitable buildings will be released.

In August, a leaked report suggested more than 30 buildings could eventually be released by the Church across the presbytery.

The Trinity Church building is earmarked for closure this year

The historic Old High Church in Inverness already closed its doors last year and has been put up for sale.

Dores Church is another landmark seeking a new owner.

The presbytery’s plans, coordinated by its mission implementation team, have now been approved by the national Church’s faith nurture forum and general trustees.

The Kirk says the “reallocation of resources” will create a platform for growth in the future.

Which church buildings are going – and when?

Inverness church closures and congregation changes

In Inverness, the East Church in the city centre will be closed by December 31 and its congregation united with Inshes Church.

The congregations of Dalneigh and Trinity Churches will merge, with the Trinity building closing by the end of the year.

It is proposed Inverness Christian Fellowship will use the church exclusively for a time with a view to it becoming their permanent home.

Kinmylies Church will also be retained.

Crown Church buildings, which were recently upgraded, will be retained, uniting with St Stephen’s in a re-shaped parish covering Crown and Raigmore.

The St Stephen’s building will potentially shut after a review of resources by the united congregation.

The landmark Old High Church closed its doors last year.

Hilton Church will remain as a base for the Inverness South parish with the congregations of St Columba’s and Inshes.

A new building is also being sought close to the Ness Side and Ness Castle developments.

Barn Church in Culloden will be retained and unite with the Petty and Ardersier congregations to serve the Culloden, Tornagrain and Ardersier area.

Petty Church is earmarked to close by the end of this year. Ardersier’s building, due to close in 2025, will be reviewed, with the possibility of a local mission church developing.

Church closures and changes east of Inverness – including Nairn

Nairn Old Parish Church will be retained, but the St Ninian’s, and Auldearn buildings will close.

The congregations will also unite with Dyke and Edinkillie, with the Edinkillie building closing and the Dyke church reviewed as a new multi-purpose community building is planned to serve new proposed housing developments.

Dores Parish Church has gone on the market for £70,000. Image: Reuben Tabner/ Church of Scotland.

North of Inverness church closures will see congregations including Kirkhill, Kiltarlity, Beauly and Struy unite

Kirkhill, Kiltarlity, Beauly and Struy congregations are due to unite, with a permanent home still to be decided.

The Struy building is proposed to close this year and those at Kirkhill, Kiltarlity and Beauly by the end of 2024.

 

The Daviot Church building is due to close in 2025.

Church closures south of Inverness to include Cawdor

The congregations in Cawdor, Croy, Tomatin and Daviot will unite with two centres of worship retained in Croy and Strathdearn.

The Cawdor building will close this year and Daviot by the end of 2025.

Croy Church is being retained and will be upgraded as a multipurpose building, while Cawdor Hall is also being kept.

Building numbers putting pressure on resources

A Church of Scotland spokesman said, like other presbyteries in Scotland, Inverness and West Moray have a historically high number of buildings which is now more than required.

This is putting increasing pressure on the Kirk’s resources as church attendance continues to change.

“Although we accept that the mission plan comes with an emotional cost, the Church remains open and the presbytery believes the necessary reforms will lead to growth and fruitfulness which is the purpose of pruning.

Crown Church of Scotland will be retained after recently being upgraded.

“The hard truth is the Church has too many buildings, a reality driven historically by disruption and reunion rather than mission, and some are not fit for purpose without a large investment.”

He said maintaining the current estate is costing the Church dearly in terms of overstretched human and financial resources.

This is diverting resources and attention away from its primary mission.

“The Church of Scotland is not a heritage society, but we will always seek to release buildings no longer fit for purpose sensitively and appropriately.

“It is our sincere hope that the mission plan will enable us all to rejoice together in what we will gain in terms of greater unity, shared resources, less duplicated administrative and practical work, and the fruit of new missional initiatives.”

Will Church of Scotland congregations be lost?

The spokesman emphasises no congregations are disappearing.

“Congregations are coming together, not unlike a marriage, to forge a new, shared identity and passion for working to advance God’s Kingdom together.

“It is important to note that the approved mission plan is not an end in itself but a beginning.

“It will be reviewed robustly each year and alterations could be made depending on circumstances.”

He added: “Whilst this will be challenging and bring understandable sadness for those who have been connected with a particular church for a very long time, these proposals will ensure the Church is able to continue to meet the spiritual and practical needs of its community.”

He said buildings no longer required might be considered for other purposes or for sale.

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Inverness? If so, why not join our new Facebook group here

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Glencoe Inn has become the first in the area to earn a five-star rating by AA inspectors for its self-catering accommodation, Island View House. Image: Crerar Hotel Group.
Glencoe Inn awarded five-star AA rating for self-catering cottage
River Nevis incident
Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William
A row over deer culling on Quinag has led to crofters considering a community buyout of the mountain
Assynt crofters consider new community land buyout in row over deer cull
Freshly-caught squid on a tray. Image: Shutterstock
Squid at record levels in Shetland waters
Parking charges have been rolled out at many of Skye's tourism spots, like The Quiraing where previously motorists used to just park in passing places due to shortage of spaces. Image: Peter Jolly/Shutterstock
Parking fines fall in Inverness but soar on Skye - as more measures put…
The house has been destroyed by fire at Cromore. Image: Mike Merritt.
'She has lost everything': Pensioner on the Isle of Lewis rescued with her cat…
Chairwoman Donna Smith, pictured with chief executive Emily Stokes, has announced intentions to step down from the board of trustees after three years. Image: Mikeysline.
Inverness mental health charity Mikeysline launches search for new board leader
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Fear of delays as key court staff set to strike in row over low…
Lochaber Lib-Dem councillor Angus MacDonald outside of Highland Cinema to host Entrepreneurial Masterclasses
Highland entrepreneurial masterclass series is looking 'to foster growth'

Most Read

1
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
Fire crews remain on the scene inspecting the fire-damaged building. Image: Jasperimage
Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home
3
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
4
First bus service number 13, Union Street Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner Taken 23/10/16
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
5
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Police during raids in Torry in June 2022 Picture shows; Police during raids in Torry in June 2022. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
6
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
7
Douglas Ross MP. Image supplied by PA
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the…
8
Jay Jamieson leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court following an earlier hearing. Image: DC Thomson
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
9
The car reportedly slid on ice on the road. Image: Martin Findlay.
Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street
10
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected during the 5-0 loss to Hearts (Photo by Mark Sates / SNS Group)
Vice-captain Ross McCrorie questions the mentality of Aberdeen players
Aberdeen Manager Jim Goodwin during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match against St Johnstone
Defiant Dons boss Jim Goodwin insists he can turn Aberdeen's fortunes around
Ben Paton.
Ross County midfielder Ben Paton ruled out for nine months with cruciate ligament setback
David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist
Boozy brunches are all the rage in Aberdeen, so check out our list of the best. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
River Wood walked out of Aberdeen's Kingsford Nursery without staff noticing. He is pictured with his mum Kayleigh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
Aboyne crash
Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on
Mountain bike centre and the Crown Estate are teaming up to create a forest zipwire course
Mountain bike centre working with the Crown Estate on 'spectacular' zipwire course for Glenlivet…
Esmond Sage was one of the protestors in Aberdeen protesting the UK Government blocking the Scottish Gender Recognition Bill. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Protestors gather in Aberdeen after UK Government blocks Scottish Gender Recognition Bill
2

Editor's Picks

Most Commented