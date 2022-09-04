Ancient Highland church where soldiers were kept after Culloden put on the market for £150,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Ancient Highland church where soldiers were kept after Culloden put on the market for £150,000

By Louise Glen and John Ross
September 4, 2022, 1:48 pm Updated: September 4, 2022, 2:10 pm
The Old High Church has been put up for sale. Picture Sandy McCook.
The Old High Church has been put up for sale. Picture Sandy McCook.

The Old High Church in Inverness has been put up for sale for offers over £150,000.

The kirk, one of the oldest in the Highlands, is to be sold by the Church of Scotland in a radical shake up of the way it sees ministry.

The church has links back to the times of St Columba.

It is said the saint brought Christianity to the Highlands in AD 565 after he preached from St Michael’s Mount, on which the building now stands.

On the Church of Scotland website, it said: “Impressive A-listed church occupying a prominent position overlooking the River Ness in the city centre of Inverness.

“The historic property dates from 1769/1772 with a late 16th century tower with lower structure dating from 14th century.

The Old High Church on Inverness’ waterfront. Picture by Sandy McCook.

“The tower houses the city (old burgh) clock and curfew bell, the latter still ringing daily under the auspices of The Highland Council.

“The property presents a once in a lifetime purchase opportunity for the right buyer.

“The church is the oldest in Inverness and stands on a low hill known as St Michael’s Mount.”

The church has become something of a pilgrimage place for fans of TV series Outlander, and those researching Jacobite history.

After the defeat of the Jacobites at Culloden, wounded prisoners were imprisoned in the church before being shot in the churchyard outside.

‘It’s very sad’

When it was first announced that the church would be closed, session clerk Christine MacKenzie said: “It’s very sad.

“It was the first charge of the presbytery and the very cradle of Christianity in Inverness.

“But there will be other churches closing in Inverness in the next year or two. We will not be the only ones.”

It had been hoped the building could remain open to the public as a heritage or music centre.

However, any group taking it over would face a significant repair bill and listed building restrictions.

“Presumably the General Trustees will put it up for sale and hopefully it will be sold to somebody who will treat it with the respect it needs to be treated with”, said Ms MacKenzie.

“I would certainly like to see the building retained in some form and used by the public.

“But you are restricted in what you can do and any historical building takes a lot of money to run.”

The Old High Church has been put onto the market. Picture by Sandy McCook.

The current building dates from 1772 and is popular with tourists, forming part of a historic trail including Inverness Castle, the Town House, the Steeple and Abertarff House.

Church holds historic artefacts

The churchyard walls still bear scars said to have been caused by Redcoat musket balls.

It has become a place of pilgrimage for many fans of the Outlander books and TV series.

The building holds artefacts from the local regiment, The Queen’s Own Cameron Highlanders, including the regimental colours and the memorial books naming the soldiers who fell during conflicts.

Many of the men were Old High Church members and are listed on the war memorial on the outside wall.

The church also houses a Victorian ‘Father’ Henry Willis organ, which underwent a £200,000 reconstruction 20 years ago.

The church is still classed as the regimental chapel and the grounds are a designated Commonwealth War Grave.

It is also where the traditional ‘Kirking of the Council’ took place.

 

 

