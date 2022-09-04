Ancient Highland church where soldiers were kept after Culloden put on the market for £150,000

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Old High Church in Inverness has been put up for sale for offers over £150,000.

The kirk, one of the oldest in the Highlands, is to be sold by the Church of Scotland in a radical shake up of the way it sees ministry.

The church has links back to the times of St Columba.

It is said the saint brought Christianity to the Highlands in AD 565 after he preached from St Michael’s Mount, on which the building now stands.

On the Church of Scotland website, it said: “Impressive A-listed church occupying a prominent position overlooking the River Ness in the city centre of Inverness.

“The historic property dates from 1769/1772 with a late 16th century tower with lower structure dating from 14th century.

“The tower houses the city (old burgh) clock and curfew bell, the latter still ringing daily under the auspices of The Highland Council.

“The property presents a once in a lifetime purchase opportunity for the right buyer.

“The church is the oldest in Inverness and stands on a low hill known as St Michael’s Mount.”

The church has become something of a pilgrimage place for fans of TV series Outlander, and those researching Jacobite history.

After the defeat of the Jacobites at Culloden, wounded prisoners were imprisoned in the church before being shot in the churchyard outside.

‘It’s very sad’

When it was first announced that the church would be closed, session clerk Christine MacKenzie said: “It’s very sad.

“It was the first charge of the presbytery and the very cradle of Christianity in Inverness.

“But there will be other churches closing in Inverness in the next year or two. We will not be the only ones.”

It had been hoped the building could remain open to the public as a heritage or music centre.

However, any group taking it over would face a significant repair bill and listed building restrictions.

“Presumably the General Trustees will put it up for sale and hopefully it will be sold to somebody who will treat it with the respect it needs to be treated with”, said Ms MacKenzie.

“I would certainly like to see the building retained in some form and used by the public.

“But you are restricted in what you can do and any historical building takes a lot of money to run.”

The current building dates from 1772 and is popular with tourists, forming part of a historic trail including Inverness Castle, the Town House, the Steeple and Abertarff House.

Church holds historic artefacts

The churchyard walls still bear scars said to have been caused by Redcoat musket balls.

It has become a place of pilgrimage for many fans of the Outlander books and TV series.

The building holds artefacts from the local regiment, The Queen’s Own Cameron Highlanders, including the regimental colours and the memorial books naming the soldiers who fell during conflicts.

Many of the men were Old High Church members and are listed on the war memorial on the outside wall.

The church also houses a Victorian ‘Father’ Henry Willis organ, which underwent a £200,000 reconstruction 20 years ago.

The church is still classed as the regimental chapel and the grounds are a designated Commonwealth War Grave.

It is also where the traditional ‘Kirking of the Council’ took place.