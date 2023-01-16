Calling all Nessie hunters: Loch Ness-side church goes on the market for £70,000

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It has enviable views across Loch Ness, is perfect for Nessie hunting and with price tag of only £70,000 there is a lot to love about Dores Parish Church.

The C-Listed detached church building and session house has gone up for sale, as the Church of Scotland progresses a wider plan for church ministry within the presbytery.

The stone-built church is located on the outskirts of the village of Dores, six miles from Inverness city centre.

The church is surrounded by an ancient graveyard – where there are memorials to Lovat Scouts and Cameron Highlands.

A brochure advertising the church and session house describes the sale as a “once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase in a picturesque area of Scotland”.

Church could be converted to a home

The church building has an entrance vestibule, main hallway, store cupboard, sanctuary, vestry and balcony. And the single-room session house is situated at the gate to the church.

It is connected to mains supply for electricity and water.

A Church of Scotland spokesman said: “The subjects are C-Listed and could be used, without the necessity of obtaining change of use consent, as a creche, day nursery, day centre, educational establishment, museum, art gallery or public library.

“It also has potential for a variety of other uses, such as a theatre, cinema or entertainment venue, retail space or community resource subject to obtaining appropriate consents.

“Conversion to residential accommodation might also be possible, again subject to the usual consents.”

The property can be viewed by contacting the Church of Scotland by e-mail to properties@churchofscotland.org.uk.