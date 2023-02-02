Competition entries open for the Royal National Mod in Paisley this October

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highlands & Islands

Competition entries open for the Royal National Mod in Paisley this October

By Louise Glen
February 2, 2023, 1:03 pm
The Royal National Mod is due to take place in Paisley 2022. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
The online entry system for this year’s Royal National Mòd in Paisley is now open.

Competitors wishing to take part in the 2023 event, taking place between October 13-21 in Paisley, have until midnight on Wednesday May 31 to submit their entries.

The full list of competitions taking place including singing, bàrdachd (spoken word), instrumental, drama and Highland dancing categories can be found in the Mòd syllabuses at ancomunn.co.uk/nationalmod/syllabus.

Battle of the bands

The online element allows competitors to enter, record and upload their performances through the digital system.

Oban Gaelic Choir entered the history book by becoming the first choir to win the award. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The online competitions and performances will be showcased via The Royal National Mòd’s social media channels as part of the event in October.

Marina MacKay, mòd officer at An Comunn Gaidhealach, said: “I highly encourage anyone thinking about applying to take the plunge and submit their entry.

“Each year we see such a fantastic range of talent on display and Paisley 2023 will be no different.

“Those wishing to take part remotely can also apply online, making it accessible to all.”

She added: “We are so looking forward to seeing all of the amazing talent on offer at this year’s event.”

What new competitions are making a return?

  • Cogadh nan Còmhlan (Battle of the Bands) competition.
  • TikTok competition
  • Sruth event to encourage Gaelic conversation.
  • Accompanied choirs’ competition for five to ten singers.
  • Solo singing competition, The CalMac Competition, open to adult learners.
  • An art exhibition coordinated by the Highland Society of London which champions creative works from across the Highlands and Islands.

Visiting Paisley for only the second time in the festival’s history, organisers were keen to point to the rich cultural heritage of Gaelic-speaking people who migrated to Renfrew in the late 18th and early 19th centuries to work in the thread-mill industry.

 

 

 

 

 

 

