Competition entries open for the Royal National Mod in Paisley this October

The online entry system for this year’s Royal National Mòd in Paisley is now open.

Competitors wishing to take part in the 2023 event, taking place between October 13-21 in Paisley, have until midnight on Wednesday May 31 to submit their entries.

The full list of competitions taking place including singing, bàrdachd (spoken word), instrumental, drama and Highland dancing categories can be found in the Mòd syllabuses at ancomunn.co.uk/nationalmod/syllabus.

Battle of the bands

The online element allows competitors to enter, record and upload their performances through the digital system.

The online competitions and performances will be showcased via The Royal National Mòd’s social media channels as part of the event in October.

Marina MacKay, mòd officer at An Comunn Gaidhealach, said: “I highly encourage anyone thinking about applying to take the plunge and submit their entry.

“Each year we see such a fantastic range of talent on display and Paisley 2023 will be no different.

“Those wishing to take part remotely can also apply online, making it accessible to all.”

She added: “We are so looking forward to seeing all of the amazing talent on offer at this year’s event.”

What new competitions are making a return?

Cogadh nan Còmhlan (Battle of the Bands) competition.

TikTok competition

Sruth event to encourage Gaelic conversation.

Accompanied choirs’ competition for five to ten singers.

Solo singing competition, The CalMac Competition, open to adult learners.

An art exhibition coordinated by the Highland Society of London which champions creative works from across the Highlands and Islands.

Visiting Paisley for only the second time in the festival’s history, organisers were keen to point to the rich cultural heritage of Gaelic-speaking people who migrated to Renfrew in the late 18th and early 19th centuries to work in the thread-mill industry.