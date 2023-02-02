‘You have the ideal body’: Inverurie support worker issued warning for making sexual comments to colleague

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘You have the ideal body’: Inverurie support worker issued warning for making sexual comments to colleague

By Louise Glen
February 2, 2023, 1:19 pm Updated: February 2, 2023, 1:20 pm
Scottish Social Services offices at Compass House in Dundee. Submitted: SSSC
A support worker who made sexual comments to a colleague and told her she had the “ideal body” has been issued with a warning.

Allen Coakley told his colleague she had “beautiful and pink lips” and that he was attracted to her because of her “tattoos and beautiful eyes”.

The senior support worker – who made the comments in front of a service user – also told his colleague: “you’re the right woman at the wrong time”.

After asking her out for a drink, he asked her “how many times are you going to friend zone me?”

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) heard that Mr Coakley made the comments, and hugged the woman, on July 7, 2021, causing her distress.

In another incident on September 16, 2021, Mr Coakley was found to have caused a service user distress by shouting at them.

The SSSC said he had failed to “de-escalate challenging behaviour”.

He shouted at the service user: “You do not speak to staff like that, you do as you are told”.

Following a hearing, which Mr C did not attend, the SSSC ruled that his fitness to practice was impaired due to his behaviour as he was not treating people he was working alongside, or supporting, with dignity and respect.

Breach of ‘trust and confidence’

Their findings said: “Social service workers have the right to expect that they will be treated with dignity and respect and their health and safety protected by their social service colleagues.

“Behaving inappropriately and making sexualised comments towards a colleague resulting in them feeling uncomfortable, amounts to a failure to treat them with dignity and respect.”

It continued: “Shouting at a service user is abusive behaviour which escalated a challenging situation and caused distress to the service user. Your behaviour breached the trust and confidence placed in you by service users and your employer.

“You have acted in a manner which is incompatible with expected standards of the
profession. Any repeat of this behaviour or similar behaviour would put other service users at a similar risk of harm.”

No remorse

The watchdog felt Mr Coakley, from Inverurie, had shown no regret or remorse.

It stated: “Given we have no  assurances that you have insight into the seriousness of your behaviour, the risk of repetition is high.”

The issued him with a one-year warning.

To have it removed from his record after that, Mr Coakley must provide SSSC with evidence his employer, or any future workplace, knows about the sanction.

He must undergo training in professional boundaries in the workplace, on how to profile positive behaviour in front of service users.

He must also submit a reflective account on his understanding of the actual and potential impact of his behaviour towards his colleagues, and service users.

