Oban Gaelic Choir wins inaugural competition at the Royal National Mod

A west coast choir have made history at the Royal National Mod after winning first place in a brand-new competition.

Oban Gaelic Choir took the stage at Perth Concert Hall this morning to compete in the inaugural accompanied choir competition.

Competitors performed one song accompanied by piano and one of their own choosing, played by their own accompanist, at Gannochy Auditorium.

Absolutely delighted that we won the inaugural accompanied choirs competition today! Royal National Mòd #modpheairt2022 Posted by Oban Gaelic Choir on Thursday, 20 October 2022

The choir, conducted by Sileas Sinclair, took home first place after scoring top of the leaderboard.

The group took to their social media page to share their delight, just moments after coming off stage.

They wrote: “Absolutely delighted that we won the inaugural accompanied choirs competition today.”

Return of the choir competitions

Day seven at the Mod saw the long-awaited return of the choir competitions following a three year break due to the pandemic.

The return of the competitions to Perth brought a buzz of excitement to the city centre venue as crowds flocked to enjoy the day’s festivities.

People lined up outside the box office in the hopes of securing a ticket for the inaugural event.

Meanwhile, spectators gathered in the foyer to watch the afternoon competitions from outside the main auditorium.