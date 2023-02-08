Hebridean Baker confirms three-week stint on This Morning with Holly and Phil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Hebridean Baker confirms three-week stint on This Morning with Holly and Phil

By Louise Glen
February 8, 2023, 9:31 am Updated: February 8, 2023, 11:56 am
The Hebridean Baker. Image: Coinneach MacLeod
The Hebridean Baker. Image: Coinneach MacLeod

The Hebridean Baker has said he is “excited” to be appearing on TV show This Morning for the next three weeks.

Coinneach MacLeod, from Cromore in the Western Isles, is known for his culinary skills as well as his wee dog Seoras, and will soon be appearing from various locations in the Outer Hebrides.

In a social media post, he revealed his first show is tomorrow.

He said: “I’m excited to let you all know, that I will be on This Morning for the next three weeks, presenting from the Outer Hebrides.”

The 47-year-old author and creator first rose to fame in 2020 after joining TikTok, earning himself more than 250,000 followers.

His aim was to showcase the rich history of his homeland and inspire others to bake, forage, learn Gaelic and visit the Outer Hebrides.

He continued: “They’ve got me jumping in the sea, making cocktails at the Harris Distillery, trying on Harris Tweed, making soup at Gearrannan, visiting the new Charles Macleod Butcher shop among lots of other shenanigans.”

I’m excited to let you all know, that I will be on This Morning for the next three weeks, presenting from the Outer…

Posted by Hebridean Baker on Wednesday, 8 February 2023

He continued: “On Thursday’s show, I will be on the Isle of Harris visiting Luskentyre and the Harris Distillery.

“Hope you enjoy and stay tuned for my next adventures.”

Tags

Conversation

