Hebridean Baker confirms three-week stint on This Morning with Holly and Phil

The Hebridean Baker has said he is “excited” to be appearing on TV show This Morning for the next three weeks.

Coinneach MacLeod, from Cromore in the Western Isles, is known for his culinary skills as well as his wee dog Seoras, and will soon be appearing from various locations in the Outer Hebrides.

In a social media post, he revealed his first show is tomorrow.

He said: “I’m excited to let you all know, that I will be on This Morning for the next three weeks, presenting from the Outer Hebrides.”

The 47-year-old author and creator first rose to fame in 2020 after joining TikTok, earning himself more than 250,000 followers.

His aim was to showcase the rich history of his homeland and inspire others to bake, forage, learn Gaelic and visit the Outer Hebrides.

He continued: “They’ve got me jumping in the sea, making cocktails at the Harris Distillery, trying on Harris Tweed, making soup at Gearrannan, visiting the new Charles Macleod Butcher shop among lots of other shenanigans.”

He continued: “On Thursday’s show, I will be on the Isle of Harris visiting Luskentyre and the Harris Distillery.

“Hope you enjoy and stay tuned for my next adventures.”