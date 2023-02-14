Residents feel ‘in limbo’ as Inverness building STILL in scaffolding two years after crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Residents feel ‘in limbo’ as Inverness building STILL in scaffolding two years after crash

By John Ross
February 14, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 14, 2023, 7:33 am
Local residents want the building repaired by the summer. Image: John Ross
Local residents want the building repaired by the summer. Image: John Ross

Two years after being seriously damaged, the future of an Inverness building remains in doubt.

The premises on the corner of Grant Street and Pumpgate Street was previously occupied by a William Hill bookmakers, with flats above.

It was damaged after being struck by a car in January 2021 and is still covered in protective scaffolding.

But Highland Council has faced difficulties making progress with one owner “refusing to engage”.

‘Why is it taking so long?

Remedial work to reinstate the façade started in September and is due to be completed next month.

Dell McClurg, who chairs Merkinch Community Council, says local people are keen for the building to finally get repaired.

“We’re kind of in limbo at the moment. I feel sorry for people who have to walk past and look at this building every day. It’s dragging on too long.

“It’s a lovely building and we don’t want to lose it, we just want it repaired. It’s dragging the place down.

“It should be insured, so why is it taking so long?”

She said the area is busy with shoppers, but also people heading to the Merkinch Local Nature Reserve and walkers using a popular route through South Kessock to visit Carnac Point.

The building was damaged two years ago Image Sandy McCook

“People from all over the world come here. It’s a lovely area and a hidden jewel.

“We want to see it completed by the summer.”

Following the damage, the council issued a dangerous building notice on each of the two owners.

It also constructed temporary shoring to the façade while reinstatement works could be programmed.

When one of the owners would not assume responsibility, the council instructed a contractor to erect scaffolding to protect the public from falling masonry and potential collapse of the façade.

A council spokeswoman said: “The council’s building standards team and structural engineering teams have been monitoring the building and structural scaffold continuously following the scaffold completion, assessing for movement.

The council has had to act on behalf of the owners

“The building is settling onto the structural scaffold but continues to move, therefore more immediate action is necessary.

“One owner remains reluctant to engage, therefore in the interests of public safety the council again has had to act on behalf of the owners.”

The current work involves taking down the stone façade at first and second-storey levels.

This allows rebuilding from ground up, using where possible the existing stone.

The anticipated costs for reinstatement of the Pumpgate Street building is currently more than £140,000.

Building legislation allows the council to recover any costs incurred in making a building safe.

