Home News Highlands & Islands

Former Grantown-on-Spey care home with 45 bedrooms to be auctioned

By Michelle Henderson
February 14, 2023, 3:16 pm Updated: February 14, 2023, 4:06 pm
Grandview House, Grantown-on-Spey. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

A former care home in Grantown-on-Spey is being auctioned off, just months after it closed its doors to patients.

Grandview House is to be sold by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors on Tuesday February 28 with a guide price of £260,000.

The sale comes just a matter of months after the property, located just a short distance from The Square, was placed on the open market with a guide price of over £450,000.

Grandview House, which operated as a care home since 1989, closed to its 34 patients in June after its owners Grandview House Limited went into administration.

‘Property ripe for refurbishment’

Neil Calder, partner of Shepherd Chartered Surveyors Inverness branch, said the property has a lot of potential.

He said: “The property is ripe for refurbishment and conversion, subject to securing the appropriate planning consents.

“While the property has most recently operated as a care home, other potential uses including conversion to residential flats, hotel, hostel or tourist accommodation may be possible.”

Dating from the late 1800s, Grandview was previously known as the Palace Hotel.

The four-storey property faces onto High Street and features 45 bedrooms, mainly single occupancy with en-suite facilities.

Interested parties can register bids online.

