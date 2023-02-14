Who is Ruud Brood? The Dutchman who has become the latest boss linked with Aberdeen manager’s job

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dutch coach Ruud Brood has been linked with the vacant managerial position at Aberdeen.

The 60-year-old former Helmond Sport, Heracles and NEC manager is out of work since leaving ADO Den Haag almost a year ago.

Brood, who was also assistant manager to Philip Cocu at PSV Eindhoven from 2015 to 2018, came through the ranks at Feyenoord before playing for Den Bosch and NAC Breda prior to becoming a coach.

He was in the frame to become Alfred Schreuder’s assistant at Ajax last month, but saw his prospects of joining the backroom staff scuppered when Schreuder was sacked.

A flurry of interest in the Dutchman has led to bookmakers McBookie.com putting him high on their list of contenders for the job at Pittodrie.

McBookie.com spokesman Paul Petrie said: “He’s a name that certainly hadn’t been mentioned and I doubt too many Aberdeen fans would know who he is either.

“But suddenly we have been getting requests for him to be the next manager at Aberdeen.

“It’s an intriguing one and we’ve put him in at 3/1 joint favourite with Barry Robson, although we have had some interest in Chris Wilder again.”

Former Sheffield United boss Wilder is not expected to be appointed as axed boss Jim Goodwin’s replacement at Aberdeen, as it is understood he has declared he is not interested in the role to chairman Dave Cormack and the Dons board.

Game time key in Gorter’s loan move to Aberdeen

Meanwhile, Ajax goalkeeper Jay Gorter insists the chance to play regular football was the reason he agreed to move to Aberdeen.

Gorter will spend the rest of the season on loan at Aberdeen and insists the commitment from the Dons to give him game time was the major factor in agreeing to move to Scottish football.

Speaking to DoneDeal, the Dutch football podcast, Gorter said: “Yes, I got that promise. Of course I went here for playing minutes. That is important for this loan period.

“Of course I did research and had discussions with management. Everyone knows that the Scottish league used to be known for its kick and rush, but that has now changed with Rangers, Celtic and other teams who are also doing well.

“It has now become a bit more technical.

“A slightly more physical competition also appeals to me I expect that I will get enough to do and that is also important to me.”

Gorter’s spell with the Dons will be his first experience of playing abroad – and he is determined to make his time at Pittodrie a success.

He said: “Many new things are coming at me, it is very different here than in the Netherlands.

“The first days were a bit hectic. I try to give everything a place and focus on football, but sometimes that is difficult.”

Gorter hopes to challenge for Ajax position after Dons loan

Gorter is focused on making his time with the Dons a memorable one and hopes he can use his spell in Scottish football to show his parent club what he can do.

Gorter, who signed a new deal with Ajax to extend his stay in Amsterdam to 2026 prior to moving to Aberdeen, said: “There were several loan options, so that’s nice.

“It didn’t really matter to me whether it was at home or abroad.

“I’m still young, so if something nice came along in the Netherlands, I would also consider it.

“We looked at many options, loan options, but also transfer options, but I didn’t want that and Ajax certainly didn’t.

“I was really ready for playing minutes and I talked about that with Ajax. It became difficult at Ajax, so we started looking further.

“Major competitions passed and eventually it became the Scottish competition. I am very happy about that.

“With the contract extension it is also clear what my future prospects are.

“Many players leave with a two-year contract on a loan basis, but Ajax wanted to break open the contract. That says enough about their confidence in me, but I need to play more minutes to show what I can be worth in the future.”