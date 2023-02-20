CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from service amid ‘technical issue’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A relief Calmac ferry has been pulled from duties after suffering a ‘technical issue’ en route to Oban.

The changeover from CalMac ferry between MV Clansman and MV Hebrides has been delayed.

MV Clansman was on its way to Oban yesterday after returning from annual maintenance when the vessel suffered a technical issue to the starboard engine.

A CalMac spokeswoman said: “MV Clansman suffered a technical issue with her starboard engine on passage to Oban yesterday, she was on her way back from annual maintenance at Cammell Laird on Merseyside.

“Due to this issue requiring further investigation, the planned changeover between MV Clansman and MV Hebrides has been delayed at present.”

While it’s currently unknown when the ferry will be back out to sea, she added that CalMac will “keep communities and passengers informed about any updates.”

Last year, concerns were raised after MV Clansman was found to have a substantial amount of damaged steelwork which delayed the vessel’s return to service by three weeks.