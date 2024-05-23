A cheese vending machine in the Highlands? You cheddar believe it!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A cheese vending machine in the Highlands? You cheddar believe it!

The unique machine located just outside Inverness is perfect for those who think dairy is grate.

By Shanay Taylor
The cheese vending machine has become a hit. Image: TikTok
The cheese vending machine has become a hit. Image: TikTok

A Highland dairy farm has amassed a new following of fans thanks to its unique offering – a cheese vending machine.

The ‘grate’ idea came from Connage Highland Dairy – a traditional family-owned, fully organic business near Inverness.

This week, travel vlogger Lotte Boo shared the find with her 267,000 followers on TikTok.

The video has since gone viral, gaining more than 77,000 views in just three days.

Where can you find the cheese vending machine?

The unique device is located just five minutes from Inverness Airport at Connage Highland Dairy.

The vending machine can be found on the family farm at Ardersier.

Lottee said: “If you’re a cheese lover, then you need to know about this farm I found which has its own cheese vending machine.

“The farm was already known for its award-winning cheese before the launch of the cheese vending machine, but now you can visit anytime between 7am and 7pm to pick up cheese and local accompaniments like chutney, biscuits and honey.

“You’re also able to make your own milkshake using fresh milk and various different flavours and they take both cash and card.

“It’s five minutes from Inverness Airport and it’s called Connage Express.”

Customers can choose from a variety of cheeses. Image: TikTok

Farm known for its award-winning cheese

The farm was started by father Hamish Clark and has remained in the family.

Connage is now owned by brothers Callum and Cameron and their wives, Jill and Eileen.

The machine in all its glory. Image: TikTok 

Callum and Jill manage the cheese side of the business, using their years of experience, while Cameron and Eileen undertake the majority of the work on the farm themselves, from breeding and managing the dairy herd to milking them.

The family say they are very proud of their award-winning organic cheese but equally proud of the part they play in the local Highland community and the wider Scottish food and drink industry.

Vending machine open from 7am to 7pm

Shoppers can go along at any point during the day to grab cheese, chutney, honey and a milkshake from the Connage Express machine.

Shoppers can grab a variety of goods from the farms shop. Image: TikTok 

They have milk vending machines and well as a cheese one, where shoppers can choose from a variety of syrups to add to their milk.

Have you tried the cheese vending machine at Connage Express? Let us know in the comments below.

