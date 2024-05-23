A cheese vending machine in the Highlands? You cheddar believe it!

A Highland dairy farm has amassed a new following of fans thanks to its unique offering – a cheese vending machine.

The ‘grate’ idea came from Connage Highland Dairy – a traditional family-owned, fully organic business near Inverness.

This week, travel vlogger Lotte Boo shared the find with her 267,000 followers on TikTok.

The video has since gone viral, gaining more than 77,000 views in just three days.

Where can you find the cheese vending machine?

The unique device is located just five minutes from Inverness Airport at Connage Highland Dairy.

The vending machine can be found on the family farm at Ardersier.

Lottee said: “If you’re a cheese lover, then you need to know about this farm I found which has its own cheese vending machine.

“The farm was already known for its award-winning cheese before the launch of the cheese vending machine, but now you can visit anytime between 7am and 7pm to pick up cheese and local accompaniments like chutney, biscuits and honey.

“You’re also able to make your own milkshake using fresh milk and various different flavours and they take both cash and card.

“It’s five minutes from Inverness Airport and it’s called Connage Express.”

Farm known for its award-winning cheese

The farm was started by father Hamish Clark and has remained in the family.

Connage is now owned by brothers Callum and Cameron and their wives, Jill and Eileen.

Callum and Jill manage the cheese side of the business, using their years of experience, while Cameron and Eileen undertake the majority of the work on the farm themselves, from breeding and managing the dairy herd to milking them.

The family say they are very proud of their award-winning organic cheese but equally proud of the part they play in the local Highland community and the wider Scottish food and drink industry.

Vending machine open from 7am to 7pm

Shoppers can go along at any point during the day to grab cheese, chutney, honey and a milkshake from the Connage Express machine.

They have milk vending machines and well as a cheese one, where shoppers can choose from a variety of syrups to add to their milk.

