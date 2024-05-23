‘Great supporter of the people of Lochaber’: Highland Council pays tribute to former councillor Bren Gormley

The Highland Council has paid tribute to former councillor Bren Gormley, who died earlier this week.

Mr Gormley, who was the SNP councillor for the Fort William and Ardnamurchan Ward between 2007 and 2017, passed away on Monday, May 20.

During his years of service, he was a member of various council committees and boards.

He was Vice Chair of Education, Culture and Sport Committee and member of the Adult and Children’s Services Committee, and the Ross, Skye and Lochaber Licensing Committee and Board.

He was also joint chair of the Lochaber District Partnership and served on the Police Board.

With a strong commitment to Lochaber, he held various directorships, including Lochaber Outdoor Learning Partnership, The Nevis Partnership, Lochaber Care and Repair, Linnhe Leisure, West Highland College (UHI), and The Outdoor Capital of the UK.

Tribute to former Highland councillor Bren Gormley

The Highland Council has shared a tribute to its former councillor.

Convener of The Highland Council Bill Lobban said: “On behalf of The Highland Council I extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends.

“During his time serving Highland Council Bren hosted the opening of the new archive centre for Lochaber and officiated at the turf cutting site for a new residential hostel for Mallaig High School pupils.

“He supported the building of Acharacle and Lochaline Primary Schools and the construction of new primary schools in Fort William.

“He was a great supporter of the people of Lochaber and throughout the wider Highlands and he will be fondly remembered by all those, like me, who worked with him in the Council.”