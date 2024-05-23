‘Great supporter of the people of Lochaber’: Highland Council pays tribute to former councillor Bren Gormley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Great supporter of the people of Lochaber’: Highland Council pays tribute to former councillor Bren Gormley

The former SNP councillor for the Fort William and Ardnamurchan Ward passed away on Monday, May 20.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Former councillor Bren Gormley has been described as a "great supporter of the people of Lochaber and throughout the wider Highlands." Image: Highland Council.
Former councillor Bren Gormley has been described as a "great supporter of the people of Lochaber and throughout the wider Highlands." Image: Highland Council.

The Highland Council has paid tribute to former councillor Bren Gormley, who died earlier this week.

Mr Gormley, who was the SNP councillor for the Fort William and Ardnamurchan Ward between 2007 and 2017, passed away on Monday, May 20.

During his years of service, he was a member of various council committees and boards.

He was Vice Chair of Education, Culture and Sport Committee and member of the Adult and Children’s Services Committee, and the Ross, Skye and Lochaber Licensing Committee and Board.

He was also joint chair of the Lochaber District Partnership and served on the Police Board.

With a strong commitment to Lochaber, he held various directorships, including Lochaber Outdoor Learning Partnership, The Nevis Partnership, Lochaber Care and Repair, Linnhe Leisure, West Highland College (UHI), and The Outdoor Capital of the UK.

Tribute to former Highland councillor Bren Gormley

The Highland Council has shared a tribute to its former councillor.

Convener of The Highland Council Bill Lobban said: “On behalf of The Highland Council I extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends.

“During his time serving Highland Council Bren hosted the opening of the new archive centre for Lochaber and officiated at the turf cutting site for a new residential hostel for Mallaig High School pupils.

Former councillor Bren Gormley. Image: Highland Council

“He supported the building of Acharacle and Lochaline Primary Schools and the construction of new primary schools in Fort William.

“He was a great supporter of the people of Lochaber and throughout the wider Highlands and he will be fondly remembered by all those, like me, who worked with him in the Council.”

