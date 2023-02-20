Blow as Wick Post Office announces immediate closure

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Wick councillor is pressing the Post Office to reinstate its presence in the town after today, Monday’s, sudden closure of its only outlet.

Jan McEwan, provost of the ancient royal burgh, described the loss of the service as a major blow to the current efforts to revitalise the centre of the Caithness town.

Local businessman Kevin Milkins, who had run the High Street business since January 2021, had earlier this year indicated it would be closing at the end of March.

But at the weekend, the temporary postmaster announced that the shutters were to come down earlier than expected.

Councillor McEwan said: “It’s a big blow for the town and another service which we have lost.

“It’s really not on for a town the size of Wick to be without a post office.

“It’s come at a time when we’re trying to provide new infrastructure and improve the look of the town centre.”

She said that the Post Office has a mobile van service but said it is not a satisfactory alternative to a permanent office.

How to fill the void?

In the wake of the closure, Councillor MacEwan has e-mailed the Post Office, asking how it intends to fill the void.

She said that running a sub post-office is now largely unviable without having an established business alongside it.

She wants the Post Office to explore a tie-up with a supermarket in the town like Tesco’s, similar to the arrangement it has with the Inshes store in Inverness.

Asked about the chances of success, she said: “We live in hope.”

Due to operational difficulties, I have decided to bring my scheduled retirement forward and call it a day with the Post… Posted by Birons Ironmongers on Saturday, 18 February 2023

Mr Milkins, 66, revealed the closure in a Facebook post.

He stated: “Due to operational difficulties, I have decided to bring my scheduled retirement forward and call it a day with the Post Office.

“I do appreciate this decision will be an inconvenience to some, but I don’t think there will ever be a good time to pull the plug.

“There is no single reason for making this decision, but lots of small issues that are having an accumulative effect on my health.

“I thank everyone that has helped and supported us over the last couple of years and I hope someone will step forward to run a service for the town.

Mr Milkins also runs an ironmonger’s in Bridge Street, which has been on the market since last summer.A Post Office spokeswoman said: “We are exploring ways to restore a service to Wick as soon as possible.”