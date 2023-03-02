Iconic Highland train service the Caledonian Sleeper to be nationalised later this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Iconic Highland train service the Caledonian Sleeper to be nationalised later this year

By Ross Hempseed and Craig Paton
March 2, 2023, 7:29 pm
caledonian sleeper train
The iconic Highland train service will be put back into public ownership from June 25. Image: Iain McLean.

The Caledonian Sleeper service will be brought into public hands from this summer, the Scottish Government has announced.

The iconic Highland train service connects Inverness, Fort William and Aberdeen with London via Edinburgh and Glasgow, all done in comfort and style.

Journeys between Inverness and London take 11 hours overnight with passengers transported from the hustle and bustle of the big city to the tranquil Scottish Highlands.

It was announced today that the service will be brought back into public ownership on June 25 by Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth.

She told MSPs the decision to remove the contract from Serco should not be seen as a reflection of the firm’s operation of the service.

“The decision will provide a stable platform for the provision of Sleeper services and it will also provide certainty for staff and, of course, the travelling public.

The service between Inverness and London takes 11 hours to travel 444 miles. Image: Andrew Smith.

“I would like to make it very clear that the Caledonian Sleeper staff will transfer to the Scottish Government-owned entity, with their terms and conditions protected.”

Ms Gilruth suggested the decision may not be a permanent one, adding she and officials would monitor “market conditions” in the rail sector and the wider economy.

Following the announcement, managing director of Serco’s Transport business, John Whitehurst said: “We are disappointed that the Scottish Government did not ensure value for money by examining the possibility of a Direct Contract Award to Serco.”

He added that since taking over the service in 2015, they had made “massive improvements” to every aspect of the service despite “significant losses on the contract”.

Serco contract did not represent ‘value for money’

Ms Gilruth said last year an offer to re-base the Serco contract did not represent “value for money” for the public purse, saying she also rejected the possibility of a direct award to the firm or putting the contract out to tender.

Mr Whitehurst said: “Unfortunately, the Scottish Government has not requested a costed proposal for a Direct Contract Award, which would have allowed Scotland to benefit from the expertise of our Serco

Transport senior management team who understand this complex and unique hospitality-focused train operation like no one else, while also enabling Scottish Ministers to be in complete control of the contract.

“Most importantly, this would have allowed the Scottish Government to compare the price of such an award with that of their arm’s length Operator of Last Resort company.”

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth supports the idea of combining ScotRail and Caledonian Sleeper services together. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Ms Gilruth acknowledged the success of Serco’s stewardship of the service but said she feels there is a “real opportunity” for the Scottish Government in public ownership.

Several officials, including Ms Gilruth, believe ScotRail and Caledonian Sleeper services should be combined to reduce train fares but there are no current plans for this.

Train drivers union Aslef’s Scottish organiser Kevin Lindsay said Serco’s control of the service had been “an abject failure”, and he voiced disappointment that Caledonian Sleeper and ScotRail franchises are not being combined to help reduce fares.

Ms Gilruth added fares in Scotland are lower than in the rest of the UK and pointed to plans to pilot a scheme removing peak fares across the network.

Responding to the news, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the Scottish Government has “done the right thing” in bringing all of its passenger rail services into public ownership.





