Changes needed at two Orkney piers to make replacement ferry ‘more comfortable’ – and it’s £40k just to investigate

Orkney council is to investigate how two of the county’s piers can be made “more comfortable” for the Orkney Ferries passenger vessel Nordic Sea.

The investigations alone at the piers in Papa Westray and Pierowall, Westray, are estimated to cost £40,000. The cost of making the actual alterations is thought to be “not insignificant”.

The MV Nordic Sea joined the council-run Orkney Ferries’ fleet in April 2020, arriving from Norway.

It was purchased to replace the nearly 50-year-old Golden Mariana on the Westray to Papa Westray route, at a cost of £1.5 million.

Half of this cost was met by the Scottish Government.

However, since arriving in the county, the ferry experienced a series of incidents and breakdowns. This included sustaining damage at Papa Westray’s pier on its inaugural journey.

MV Nordic Sea has been incident prone since joining Orkney ferry fleet

An investigation was even held, looking at the purchase of the vessel. This internal audit found that the actions taken to purchase the vessel were adequate.

This morning, during a meeting of Orkney council’s Harbours Authority sub-committee, councillors were told there are to be investigations at the two north isles piers.

The sub-committee viewed a report on the council’s proposed programme for improvements at its piers during the financial year.

Councillors Melissa Thomson asked for more detail on a £40,000 cost for alterations to the Papay and Pierowall piers.

James Buck, the council’s head of marine services replied, saying the investigations are to take place within the next month.

He said: “It’s an ongoing project.

“We’ve found there are significant issues with the Papa Westray pier.”

He said, it was thought changes at the pier would be “easy to add in”. However, this will require “additional works”.

More work than first expected

“So, that £40,000 will probably go towards investigations around exactly where the pier currently stands and how best to approach it.”

Mr Buck said the investigations will start as soon as the team can get out to the two north isles. This is expected to be within the next month.

Mrs Thomson also asked what the cost of the actual work will be after the investigation is done.

Mr Buck said: “It would not be an insignificant budget is the best way to put it. What that looks like, I don’t know.”