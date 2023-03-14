‘An asset to Westhill’: Plans for new Wickes DIY shop approved by council

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

National home improvement giant Wickes will be making a return to the north-east as plans for a new store in Westhill have been approved.

The decision comes despite fears the DIY retailer could take vital trade away from local firms.

Knight Property Group lodged plans for the new store with Aberdeenshire Council in October.

The new Wickes retail warehouse will be the latest addition to the town’s Arnhall Business Park after now being approved by the authority.

Support for Westhill Wickes store despite concerns

However, Westhill and Elrick Community Council had objected to the proposal.

Its members were concerned about the impact it would have on businesses already established in the area.

They also had worries about road safety and argued that a shortage of parking spaces could cause issues.

But council planners were unswayed, recommending the plan be approved.

They said that, despite multiple marketing attempts, the site off Exploration Way had failed to attract any interest before.

Planners said the scheme was “appropriate” for the location, and easily accessible.

They also took on board that no alternative or suitable sites for a development like this were available in the town – and said it would not have a negative impact on Westhill.

New Wickes store will be an ‘asset’ to Westhill

The application went before the Garioch area committee earlier today.

Westhill councillor Ron McKail raised some concerns about the impact it would have on family-run businesses in the town.

“Foxlane Garden Centre and GPH will certainly be affected,” he said.

But Mr McKail added: “This will be an asset to Westhill, we’ve certainly missed having stores similar to B&Q.”

The application was then unanimously approved by the committee.

North-east return for home improvement firm

Wickes previously operated from a unit on Aberdeen’s Hutcheon Street, however, it was forced to close after the firm was bought over by Focus Do It All.

At the moment, the closest Wickes stores can be found in Inverness or Dundee.

The new shop will create 35 new jobs and feature an outdoor area for landscape and garden projects.

Wickes will join other big names in the business park including Starbucks, McDonald’s and Greggs.

Ultra-fast charging facilities for Westhill also approved

Meanwhile, committee members also gave the green light to plans for an electric vehicle charging station next door to the Wickes.

The 12 high-powered charging points, to be operated by Ionity, will add to those at the recently approved Greggs drive-thru.

Ionity say the ultra-fast facilities will enable motorists to charge their cars and be on their way “in minutes”.

Mr McKail said the new EV facilities would be “welcomed and appreciated” by locals and visitors alike.

“For those with an electric vehicle needing a fast charge, Westhill will be a very successful destination of choice,” he said.