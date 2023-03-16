Six Nations: Six main points from Scotland’s big changes for the final test against Italy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Six Nations: Six main points from Scotland’s big changes for the final test against Italy

By Steve Scott
March 16, 2023, 10:00 pm
Blair Kinghorn is back at 10 for Scotland's final Six Nations game against Italy.
Blair Kinghorn is back at 10 for Scotland's final Six Nations game against Italy.

Gregor Townsend has tried to maintain cohesion for his final selection of the 2023 Six Nations, with the enforced changes for key men minimising his urge to experiment.

Only once in nearly 60 games since Stuart Hogg made his debut in 2012 have both he and Finn Russell been absent from a Scotland starting team in the Six Nations – 2019 in Paris.

Blair Kinghorn played at 15 in that game, but has returned to 10 for Saturday’s game against Italy. Ollie Smith gets a run at full-back, while Hamish Watson and Sam Skinner return to the starting line-up in the pack.

Here’s Gregor Townsend’s main thoughts ahead of the game, starting with the obvious choice…

Kinghorn before Ben Healy at 10 this time

“Ben has integrated himself really well with the playing group, he is really part of our squad now which is great to see. On the (training) field he has been outstanding, led a lot of our non-23 sessions and there are a lot of details to take on.

“I have been really impressed with him seeing him close up and his skills set is very good.

“But we believe in Blair. He’s played more game at Test level at ten than Ben.

“He has had a lot of connections with those guys around him in the Test environment. We scored 60 points in the second and third tests in Argentina, and he was one of the best players on the field against Australia in November.

Kinghorn’s confidence still high

“He was disappointed after (Russell’s return in) November,” said Townsend. “The game against Saracens after November tests in London was probably his best performance of the season.

“Blair is playing and training with confidence and the physical side is important. He has had back and quad issues especially when he moved to ten, as training involves more kicking and restarts.

“He took time to adjust but now he is in great physical shape.

“The fact he hasn’t played there (in 2023) doesn’t change things. He has trained in that position and has been covering ten and back three for the last few weeks. He is full of confidence which will help him this weekend.

Sione Tuipulotu’s growing influence will help

Since they were last paired in the Wallaby test in November, the Glasgow centre has become a key man at outside centre. He’s certainly allowed Russell more space and time to dictate, and Kinghorn can also benefit, believes Townsend.

“(Sione) is a better player now, more experienced,” he said. “What he, Huw and the back line do helps the ten knowing we can move the ball to other players and get behind the defensive line.

“Blair has seen that game plan in training and from the bench. He brings his own strengths too.

“We encouraged him in the summer to run with the ball. The experience he has had coming off the bench at 15 will encourage him to run more this weekend.

“Also the confidence of those other guys calling for the ball a lot will mean he doesn’t have to be the one thinking and coming up with solutions all the time.”

Italy were always a challenge, even more so now

“Absolutely there is (a danger for us). Even if we had Richie (Gray), Finn and Stuart playing, this was going to be a tough game.

“If they get their game right, and it’s very ambitious game, you’re on the back foot and conceding linebreaks that can cause you a lot of angst.

“It also means you can concede points. We have to make sure our defence is ready for that threat but also wins the ball back and we get to attack Italy.

“They’re a dangerous team because they’ve nothing to lose. They had a huge build up to that game against Wales, and they maybe lost a little bit of their accuracy.

“Now there’s nothing to lose for them, they took that attitude into Cardiff last year and played an outstanding game.”

‘Nothing but positives’ for Ollie Smith

The Strathallan School FP has had to wait for his chance after scoring in his only home test against Australia.

“Nothing but positives,” said Townsend. “He stepped up in a challenging environment in Argentina, the third Test in a noisy atmosphere for his first cap. He played really well and also against Australia.

“He’s been unlucky that he’s gone up against our most capped player in our squad in Stuart Hogg.

“I feel he’s really added to his game this year at Glasgow as well, very good linking ability. I believe that he’s got that balance now with his running ability – very evasive and very strong – but also able to put people into space. That’s something that will help those around him.”

The return of Hamish Watson

“Matt (Fagerson) has played every game, so it’s about managing his energy, and we still feel he’ll have a big impact off the bench.

“But also we feel that Hamish has deserved the opportunity to start. We think he can help Jamie a lot with sharing leadership.

“He’s playing with pace and we’ll need pace this weekend in attack and defence.

“He’s still hungry, more than ever. He was really disappointed having to come off early against France and not to be selected last weekend. It was tough for the team (when he came on), but he showed really good attitude.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Steven Johnson died on Tuesday. Image: Police Scotland.
‘A loving and amazing father’: Man, 50, who died after Aberdeen city centre attack…
2
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Thomas Clarks couriered drugs to the highlands to pay for a family pet. Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre, Thomas Clark. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 14/03/2023
Unemployed dad became drug courier to pay for family pet
3
Steve Husband has sold this shed and its land in Achiltibuie for £42,000, after buying it for just £407 in 1987. Image: Steve Husband.
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
4
A crane is used to recover a tractor which was involved in a collision near Fort Augustus. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman air lifted to hospital following crash involving tractor on the A82 near Fort…
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Jordan Carnegie seriously assaulted a man on the steps of St Giles Church, Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Teenager broke pub-goer’s hip and smashed his head off ground in unprovoked Elgin street…
6
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scottish Excellence Awards Picture shows; Edinbane Lodge on Skye. Skye. Supplied by Hotel PR Date; Unknown
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy ‘excellence’ awards
7
The Drouthy Laird, Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson / DCT Media
Grieving husband’s bar brawl with rowdy football fan
8
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
9
Lisa Martirosova, pictured with dad Alex and mum Oksana. Image: Supplied.
Exclusive: Aberdeenshire refugees return to war-torn Ukraine for dental care because of long NHS…
4
10
Martyn Smith and John White
Deaths of Oban pensioners at hands of mentally ill neighbour to be probed by…

More from Press and Journal

CR0041733, Jamie Ross, Aberdeen. Humza Yousaf visited Wartsila Engine Servicing in Aberdeen. Friday, March 17th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
How Humza Yousaf plans to make Aberdeen the renewable energy capital
Union Street among more than 100 streets in the Aberdeen LEZ, designed to improve air quality. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Two teens among five charged with stealing £13,000 of goods in Aberdeen thefts
Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
More than 2,500 Aberdeen homes and Tesco supermarket still affected by power cut
Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham are coming to Fochabers in May. Image: Speyfest.
Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham to play in Fochabers ahead of this year's Speyfest
CR0031057 Sir Ian Wood for EV supplement piece. Which focusses on ETZ planned for south of Aberdeen and the upcoming COP26 conf in Glasgow. Sir Ian Wood is photographed at the Wood Foundation, Blenheim House, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 22-09-2021`
Sir Ian seeks UK Government commitment to Acorn carbon capture project
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: March 20
Aberdeen FC commercial director Rob Wicks. (Image: Kath Flannery)
Aberdeen FC commercial director Rob Wicks to leave Pittodrie at the end of the…
Work to improve lighting on the Kessock Bridge to begin on March 27. Image: Shutterstock.
Kessock Bridge traffic restrictions for five nights later this month for lighting upgrades
Ferryhill Library is set to close on March 31. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Ferryhill community urged to pen 'library love letters' to councillors to save building from…
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Producing more than 2,400 bakes weekly is piece of cake for 21-year-old Aberdeen confectioner Amber Hurst Picture shows; Amber Hurst, confectioner at The Bread Guy. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Producing more than 2,400 bakes weekly is piece of cake for 21-year-old Aberdeen confectioner…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented